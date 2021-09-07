Metacrine to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering differentiated therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that Preston Klassen, M.D., MHS, president and chief executive officer, will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference at 7:00 a.m. ET on Monday, September 13, 2021.



A webcast of the presentation will be available at https://investors.metacrine.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived for 90 days following the conference.