Arbutus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WARMINSTER, Pa., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, as well as therapies to treat coronaviruses (including COVID-19), today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference (September 13-15, 2021)

  • Fireside Chat: available starting at 7:00 am ET on Monday, September 13, 2021
  • Presenters: William Collier, President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Michael Sofia, Chief Scientific Officer; Dr. Gaston Picchio, Chief Development Officer; and David Hastings, Chief Financial Officer
  • Webcast Link

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference (September 27-30, 2021)

  • Formal Presentation: Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 8:40 am ET
  • Presenter: William Collier, President and Chief Executive Officer
  • Webcast Link

The webcast links can also be accessed through the Investors section of Arbutus' website at www.arbutusbio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the conference.

About Arbutus

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ABUS) biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. The Company is advancing multiple product candidates with distinct mechanisms of action that it believes have the potential to provide a new curative regimen for chronic HBV infection. Arbutus has also initiated a drug discovery and development effort for treating coronaviruses (including COVID-19). For more information, visit www.arbutusbio.com.

Contact Information

Investors and Media

William H. Collier
President and CEO
Phone: 267-469-0914
Email: ir@arbutusbio.com

Pam Murphy
Investor Relations Consultant
Phone: 267-469-0914
Email: ir@arbutusbio.com





