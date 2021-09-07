EZ365 Announces Launch of EZ NFT Division

The launch of EZ NFT is timed to capture the vast opportunities of the current NFT market, which continues to see staggering momentum on multiple fronts – including the buying, selling and trading of digital art, collectibles and virtual real estate. Led by NFT experts, a key element of EZ NFT’s strategy will focus on making calculated investments in NFT assets, with the goal of generating strong returns and driving value for Wee-Cig investors.

LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – EZ365, a leading innovator in the blockchain space, today announced the launch of EZ NFT, a new division of the company’s blockchain-based ecosystem focused on creating diverse opportunities to invest in the NFT market. The news follows last week’s announcement that EZ365 has been acquired by Wee-Cig International Corporation (OTCMarkets: WCIG), a publicly traded company focused on identifying and growing top tech companies in emerging markets.

The EZ NFT division aims to fill a current market gap by providing an array of innovative investment opportunities that appeal to both experienced and new investors in the NFT space. The offering’s NFT marketplace, artist incubator and pioneering concept of auctioning of iconic, physical art paired with 1/1 NFTs by renowned artists will appeal to active investors seeking new and unconventional ways to expand their collections. New investors can leverage the company’s easy-to-use platform as their on-ramp to purchase NFT collectibles.

Wee-Cig International Corporation is the first publicly traded company directly tied to the momentum of the NFT market. The recent appointment of EZ365 Founder Russell Korus as CEO also marks the first time a recognized NFT thought leader has led a public company. Among the top NFT experts in the world and a TEDx alumni, Korus is a regular speaker and attendee at blockchain industry events – most recently in Miami and Newport Beach, where he shared insight on industry trends, the EZ365 vision, and the strategies he has deployed to establish and expand his personal NFT collection.

“EZ NFT is revolutionary in that it offers multiple, highly unique channels to invest in the NFT market,” said Korus. “I’m excited to tap into the knowledge and network I’ve built up over the past several years to make strategic investments that can drive value for those looking to build or enhance their portfolio in this space.”

