Cocrystal Pharma to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

BOTHELL, Wash., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP), (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announces that management will present at the 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 13-15, 2021. A webcast of the presentation will be available on the IR Calendar of the Cocrystal Pharma website beginning at 1:00 a.m. Eastern time on Monday, September 13, 2021.

“We look forward to discussing progress and milestones with our antiviral programs aimed at halting the replication of SARS-CoV-2 and other coronaviruses, influenza and norovirus,” said Sam Lee, Ph.D., President and interim co-CEO of Cocrystal. “We are tracking against our expectation to initiate a Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers with orally administered CC-42344 as a treatment for pandemic and seasonal influenza A, with IND-enabling studies planned to begin in the first half of 2022 with two of our COVID-19 programs.”

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected advancement of our influenza A program with the planned initiation of the Phase 1 study, and of our two COVID-19 programs with the IND-enabling studies planned to begin in the first half of 2022. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events. Some or all of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties arising from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the national and global economy, on our collaboration partners, CROs, CMOs, and on our Company, including raw material and test animal shortages and other supply chain disruptions, the ability of our CROs to recruit volunteers for, and to proceed with, clinical trials, possible delays resulting from the lockdown in Australia, the cooperation of the FDA in accelerating development in our COVID-19 programs, and our collaboration partners’ technology and software performing as expected, the results of future preclinical and clinical trials, general risks arising from clinical trials, receipt of regulatory approvals, regulatory changes, and development of effective treatments and/or vaccines by competitors, including as part of the programs financed by the U.S. government. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Investor Contact:
LHA Investor Relations
Jody Cain
310-691-7100
jcain@lhai.com

