Aben Resources Ltd Completes Airborne Magnetic Survey at Pringle North Project in Red Lake, Ontario

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN) (OTCQB: ABNAF) (Frankfurt: E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) is pleased to report that exploration in the Red Lake area has once again resumed as the fires have abated. As a result, the airborne magnetometer survey that Aben commissioned for its 100% owned Pringle North Property in Red Lake, Ontario has now been completed and detailed interpretive work is underway.

Figure 1. Regional Location Map
About Pringle North Gold Project

The Property consists of 5 contiguous mining claims covering approximately 1,881 hectares. The property is 60km north of the town of Red Lake and is located 15km east of the all-weather Nungesser Road. This area has been recently identified by the “Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines Recommendations for Exploration 2020-2021” for its deep-seated structural similarities that are associated with the Red Lake Gold Camp and Great Bear Resource’s Dixie Gold Project. This deep-seated structure (named the “E-1 Extensional Fault”) that occurs along this trend was delineated by seismic surveys and is considered a third deep-tapping structure that may have provided fluid pathways for gold mineralization to the mines and recent discoveries in the region. Age determination (by Sanborn et al, 2004) dates this sedimentary belt and assigns it to the Balmer Assemblage which is host to the gold mines in the Red Lake Camp.

Figure 2. Pringle North Property Location Map
Figure 3. Metal Occurrences
Figure 4. Preliminary Airborne Magnetic Results
Update on Forrest Kerr Gold Project

The field crew has just returned from the Forrest Kerr Project after 3 weeks of property-wide prospecting and geological mapping. Field work was directed toward tracing out mineralized trends outboard of the high-grade precious metal mineralization present in the Boundary Valley, located near the center of the 23,397-hectare property. Field reconnaissance activities took place across the entirety of the Forrest Kerr claim group and successfully contributed a greater understanding of the controls on existing gold mineralization and the potential for discovering new precious metal mineralization. The Forrest Kerr Property hosts highly altered Mesozoic rocks that reflect a robust and widespread hydrothermal system with proven high-grade mineralization and real potential for more sizeable discoveries.   

