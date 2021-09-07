checkAd

Live Oak Bank’s Vision to Change the Infrastructure of Banking Begins with Successful Conversion to Finxact Core

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.09.2021, 14:00  |  34   |   |   

WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares (Live Oak) announced today it successfully converted Live Oak Bank deposit customers from its legacy core system to the Finxact cloud-based core.

The conversion of more than 60,000 customer accounts, the largest conversion Finxact has made to date, is a major milestone in converting all Live Oak Bank customers to Finxact’s leading core as a service platform, giving Live Oak Bank an unencumbered banking foundation that allows it to build products and services using next-generation technology.

“We have accomplished a remarkable feat. Converting onto a next-generation core is akin to replacing a combustible engine with an electric one – it takes inventiveness, time and determination – and we have done it,” said Live Oak Bancshares Chairman and CEO James S. (Chip) Mahan, III. “Finxact, along with the ecosystem that includes Apiture, Savana, Payrailz, and DefenseStorm, is the fundamental bedrock on which Live Oak is building the bank of the future to better serve our customers.”

Finxact is a high performance, highly scalable, real-time position platform that includes a comprehensive and extensible financial services model exposed as APIs. By accessing its open platform, Live Oak Bank can invent, curate, and launch products at the speed required to meet customer expectations in today’s marketplace.

“Live Oak is a story of innovation and bold decision making. Because of its leadership the bank will be more adaptive and able to compete at a different level. But there will be broader implications of their actions. Through their vision and determination, Chip Mahan and the Live Oak team have pioneered a critical improvement in the way core banking will be done in the US going forward,” said Frank Sanchez, CEO and founder of Finxact.

The conversion to Finxact took place over the weekend of August 20, and the process was punctuated by several highlights that illustrate how impactful the platform is:

  • Conversion process was completed 16 hours ahead of schedule
  • Total end-to-end conversion and validation process took 44 hours
  • 100% balance and account accuracy achieved
  • More than 60,000 deposit accounts were converted
  • More than 69,000 Live Oak Bank accounts now sit on the Finxact core (PPP loans were originated on Finxact)
    Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Live Oak Bank’s Vision to Change the Infrastructure of Banking Begins with Successful Conversion to Finxact Core WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Live Oak Bancshares (Live Oak) announced today it successfully converted Live Oak Bank deposit customers from its legacy core system to the Finxact cloud-based core. The conversion of more than …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RCI Banque: 2021 Half-yearly Financial Report has been made available
STMicroelectronics Announces Mass-Market Availability of ST4SIM GSMA-compliant eSIMs for M2M ...
Capgemini Press release// Capgemini becomes Worldwide Partner of Rugby World Cup France 2023 and ...
Bone Therapeutics SA reacts to the press release issued by Hybrigenics
Innate Pharma Announces Conference Call and Webcast for First Half 2021 Business Update
The DIAC "Half-Year Financial Report 2021”  has been made available is now available
Icelandair Group hf.: Traffic Data August 2021
Decisions taken in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of LITGRID AB
ProQR Announces Virtual Presentation at EURETINA 2021
DIAC S.A.: Half-year Financial Report 2021
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer Receives First SEF.WomenAward for CEO of the Year
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...