Live Oak Bank’s Vision to Change the Infrastructure of Banking Begins with Successful Conversion to Finxact Core

The conversion of more than 60,000 customer accounts, the largest conversion Finxact has made to date, is a major milestone in converting all Live Oak Bank customers to Finxact’s leading core as a service platform, giving Live Oak Bank an unencumbered banking foundation that allows it to build products and services using next-generation technology.

“We have accomplished a remarkable feat. Converting onto a next-generation core is akin to replacing a combustible engine with an electric one – it takes inventiveness, time and determination – and we have done it,” said Live Oak Bancshares Chairman and CEO James S. (Chip) Mahan, III. “Finxact, along with the ecosystem that includes Apiture, Savana, Payrailz, and DefenseStorm, is the fundamental bedrock on which Live Oak is building the bank of the future to better serve our customers.”

Finxact is a high performance, highly scalable, real-time position platform that includes a comprehensive and extensible financial services model exposed as APIs. By accessing its open platform, Live Oak Bank can invent, curate, and launch products at the speed required to meet customer expectations in today’s marketplace.

“Live Oak is a story of innovation and bold decision making. Because of its leadership the bank will be more adaptive and able to compete at a different level. But there will be broader implications of their actions. Through their vision and determination, Chip Mahan and the Live Oak team have pioneered a critical improvement in the way core banking will be done in the US going forward,” said Frank Sanchez, CEO and founder of Finxact.

The conversion to Finxact took place over the weekend of August 20, and the process was punctuated by several highlights that illustrate how impactful the platform is: