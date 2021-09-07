checkAd

New health economic study proves the value of CADScor in coronary disease diagnostics

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.09.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

        
Press release
Malmö, Sweden, September 7, 2021

New health economic study proves the value of CADScor in coronary disease diagnostics

A peer-reviewed publication in the September 2021 edition of PharmacoEconomics shows an estimated 12.3£ million savings to the English health care system per 100,000 eligible patients when using the Acarix CADScor system to rule out coronary artery disease (CAD).

Coronary artery disease (CAD) is the most common heart and circulatory disease and is the leading cause of death worldwide. The current diagnostic pathway for CAD is costly, time consuming and for up to 90% of patients the tests are unnecessary.

The Acarix CADScor system is a CE and FDA-cleared device to enable highly accurate early rule-out of CAD using acoustic detection before patients undergo invasive diagnostic procedures.

The authors assessed the cost-utility of the CADScor system to rule-out CAD at an early stage in the diagnostic testing pathway in England. The results indicate cost savings of £131 per patient over a 1-year time horizon. The conclusion is that when initiated before using current standard tests such as computed tomography coronary angiography, the CADScor test reduced costs to the healthcare service over various time horizons.

“Today, many patients at intermediate risk of CAD are referred to costly, time-consuming and even invasive diagnostic tests. These independent health economic results show great potential to reduce costs and workload and increase the focus of resources on the patients who actually need them. Our technology efficiently rules out the individuals who do not have coronary artery disease. Only 6-10% of the population with chronic chest pain are diagnosed with CAD. With CADScor, the rule-out can be done accurately, quickly, and cost-effectively,” says Per Persson, CEO of Acarix.

Find the article here.

For further information, please contact:
Per Persson, CEO, E-mail: per.persson@acarix.com, Phone: +46 73 600 59 90

The information was released for public disclosure, through the contact person’s agency above, on September 7, 2021, at 14.00 CET.

About Acarix:
Acarix was established in 2009 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: ACARIX). Acarix’s CADScor System uses an advanced sensor placed on the skin above the heart to listen to the sounds of cardiac contraction movement and turbulent flow. It has been designed to be an all-in-one system in the sense that the heart signal will be recorded, processed, and displayed as a patient-specific score, the CAD-score, on the device screen. The readout is obtained in less than 10 minutes. Safe and suitable for use in both out- and inpatient settings, the CADScor System thus has the potential to play a major role in patient triage, avoiding the need for many patients to undergo stressful invasive diagnostic procedures. Redeye AB (+46 (0)8 121 576 90, certifiedadviser@redeye.se) is Certified Adviser to Acarix. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com.

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New health economic study proves the value of CADScor in coronary disease diagnostics         Press releaseMalmö, Sweden, September 7, 2021 New health economic study proves the value of CADScor in coronary disease diagnostics A peer-reviewed publication in the September 2021 edition of PharmacoEconomics shows an estimated 12.3£ …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RCI Banque: 2021 Half-yearly Financial Report has been made available
STMicroelectronics Announces Mass-Market Availability of ST4SIM GSMA-compliant eSIMs for M2M ...
Capgemini Press release// Capgemini becomes Worldwide Partner of Rugby World Cup France 2023 and ...
Bone Therapeutics SA reacts to the press release issued by Hybrigenics
Innate Pharma Announces Conference Call and Webcast for First Half 2021 Business Update
The DIAC "Half-Year Financial Report 2021”  has been made available is now available
Icelandair Group hf.: Traffic Data August 2021
Decisions taken in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of LITGRID AB
ProQR Announces Virtual Presentation at EURETINA 2021
DIAC S.A.: Half-year Financial Report 2021
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer Receives First SEF.WomenAward for CEO of the Year
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...