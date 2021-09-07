checkAd

MoneyLion to Host Virtual Investor Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021 in Advance of Planned Closing of Business Combination with Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE FUSE)

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyLion Inc. (“MoneyLion”), an award-winning, data-driven, digital financial platform, announced today it will host a virtual Investor Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, ahead of the planned closing of its previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FUSE) (“Fusion”).

MoneyLion’s CEO and Founder, Dee Choubey, along with Chief Financial Officer Rick Correia, Chief Product Officer Tim Hong, and Chief Operating Officer Samantha Roady will present the company's growth strategies, product roadmap, recent financial results, and other key operating highlights. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a live Q&A session with the management team.

On September 3, 2021, MoneyLion announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission declared effective the registration statement on Form S-4 relating to MoneyLion’s proposed Business Combination with Fusion.

A special meeting of Fusion’s stockholders is expected to be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on September 21, 2021, in connection with the Business Combination. If the proposals at the special meeting are approved, the parties anticipate that the Business Combination will close on or about September 22, 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of all other closing conditions. Fusion’s Board of Directors recommends stockholders Vote "FOR" all of the proposals at the special meeting.

Upon closing of the Business Combination, the combined company will be named MoneyLion Inc. and will be listed on the NYSE under the new ticker symbol "ML."

Investor Conference Details

Existing and prospective investors can register to attend the event here. A replay of the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relation section of MoneyLion’s website at moneylion.com/investors.

About MoneyLion
MoneyLion is a mobile banking and financial membership platform that empowers people to take control of their finances. Since its launch in 2013, MoneyLion has engaged with over 8.5 million hard-working Americans and has earned its members’ trust by building a full-service digital platform to deliver mobile banking, lending, and investment solutions. From a single app, members can get a 360-degree snapshot of their financial lives and have access to personalized tips and tools to build and improve their credit and achieve everyday savings. MoneyLion is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Sioux Falls and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. MoneyLion has achieved various awards of recognition including the 2020 Forbes FinTech 50, Aite Group Best Digital Wealth Management Multiproduct Offering, Finovate Award for Best Digital Bank 2019, Benzinga FinTech Awards winner for Innovation in Personal Finance 2019 and the Webby Awards 2019 People’s Voice Award.

