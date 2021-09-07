checkAd

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Announces $20 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under NASDAQ Rules

Autor: Accesswire
07.09.2021, 14:05  |  21   |   |   

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI), a developer of medical devices that restore cardiac and vascular health, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with a fund …

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI), a developer of medical devices that restore cardiac and vascular health, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with a fund managed by Perceptive Advisors, a leading life sciences investment firm, to purchase $20 million of its common stock and pre-funded warrants in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

The offering consists of 2,540,650 shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants at a purchase price of $7.8720 per share. The gross proceeds are estimated to be $20 million before deducting the placement agent's fees and other estimated offering expenses. The closing of the offering is expected to take place on or about September 9, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. is acting as exclusive placement agent in connection with the offering.

The securities described above are being offering by Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-237592) that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and declared effective on April 16, 2020. Such shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants may be offered only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement. A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Prospectus Department, 640 Fifth Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10019 or by email at prospectus@ladenburg.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.

HJLI specializes in developing and manufacturing bioprosthetic (tissue based) medical devices to establish improved standards of care for treating cardiac and vascular diseases. HJLI currently has two lead product candidates: the VenoValve®, a porcine based valve which is intended to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with Chronic Venous Insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft®, a bovine tissue based off the shelf conduit intended to be used for coronary artery bypass surgery. For more information, please visit HancockJaffe.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements of stockholders, directors, employees, representatives and partners of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements identified by words such as "projects," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "potential" or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results (including, without limitation, the closing of the offering) may differ significantly from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Jenene Thomas, JTC Team, LLC
HJLI@jtcir.com
(833) 475-8247

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michelle McAdam, Chronic Communications, Inc.
michelle@chronic-comm.com
(310) 902-1274

SOURCE: Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662829/Hancock-Jaffe-Laboratories-Announces ...

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Announces $20 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under NASDAQ Rules IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI), a developer of medical devices that restore cardiac and vascular health, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with a fund …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PureCycle Technologies to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021
Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement Offering of Up To 15,000,000 Common Shares for Gross ...
iZafe Group Invites Shareholders and Others to a Q&A Session Following the Publication of the ...
Trilogy International Partners Issues Common Stock in Redemption of Subsidiary's Class C Units
Dosell Consumer Ready for Broad Launch after Successful Pilot Project
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces New Movantik Analyses at PAINWeek
Gratomic Provides Update on Pre-Feasibility Study, Independent Lab Results, and the Aukam Vein ...
SPI Energy Launches Amazon Store for its Expanding Solar4America Branded Product Portfolio
RedHill Biopharma's Opaganib Demonstrates Significant Decrease of Kidney Fibrosis
SolGold PLC Announces Rationalisation of Regional Exploration Portfolio
Titel
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Reports Q2 2021 Results and Operations Update
Petroteq Receives Confirmation of Proof of Funds From Bidder
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Support.com Shareholders ...
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
IotaComm Provides Update on its Financial Reporting Status
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Victory Provides Updates on Potential for Larger System with Loner Property, Additional Claims ...
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Announces Strategic Public Spinoff Plan to Create Shareholder Value
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.08.21Hancock Jaffe Presents New Positive Two-Year VenoValve Data at the Society for Vascular Surgery Annual Meeting
Accesswire | Analysen