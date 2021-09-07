checkAd

Sky Gold Corp Conducts VTEM at The Imperial Project Contiguous to Amex Exploration's Perron Project, Quebec

Autor: Accesswire
07.09.2021, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Sky Gold Corp. (TSX-V:SKYG) (OTC PINK:SRKZF) ("Sky Gold" or the "Company") announces a VTEM survey is now underway on the newly acquired Imperial Property ("Imperial" or the "Property") which shares …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Sky Gold Corp. (TSX-V:SKYG) (OTC PINK:SRKZF) ("Sky Gold" or the "Company") announces a VTEM survey is now underway on the newly acquired Imperial Property ("Imperial" or the "Property") which shares 4.7 kilometers of it's northern border with Amex Exploration's (TSX-V: AMX) Perron Property in Quebec. The VTEM survey is being conducted by Geotech Ltd. and being flown as part of an overall larger survey in conjunction with a number of other exploration companies in the area.

A total of 328 lines covering 1,087 kilometers are being flown over both the La Reine and Le Roi property that comprise the Imperial Project. Imperial is comprised of a combined 228 claims covering approximately 6,575.84 hectares in the gold and VMS-prospective Abitibi Greenstone Belt region of Ontario and Quebec. Refer to maps in Figures 1 & 2.

Mike England, CEO & President, commented: "We are excited to have begun our maiden work program at The Imperial project in Quebec. This camp is heating up and we are in a prime location to potentially host exciting new discoveries of our own."

The Imperial Property

The Imperial Property is located to the Southwest of, and contiguous with Amex Exploration Inc.'s (TSX-V: AMX) Perron project, which has made several significant high-grade gold discoveries. Recently announced notable gold intersections at Perron include 70.92 g/t Au over 3.90 metres, including 367.50 g/t Au over 0.60 metres, at 160 metres vertical depth, and 70.92 g/t Au over 3.90 metres, including 367.50 g/t Au over 0.60 metres, at 190 metres vertical depth (refer to AMX news release May 26, 2021). Further to the Northeast is the past-producing Normétal mine, currently held by Starr Peak Exploration (TSX-V: STE), which was mined periodically from the 1930's through to 1975 from surface to a depth of 2.4 km (SIGEOM-Mine Normétal).

The Property is underlain by a mafic-intermediate metavolcanics belt of the Stoughton-Roquemaure Group and the Hunter Mine Group, bordered to the North by a greywacke Unit of the Chicobi Group and to the South by the Abitibi Lake syn-tectonic pluton. The Property is crossed east-west by the Abitibi Thrust Fault, which dips 70 degrees to the South. The overall lithological package strikes east-west and deeps steeply to the South and is contiguous to the Amex Exploration property to the North East.

Seite 1 von 2
Sky Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sky Gold Corp Conducts VTEM at The Imperial Project Contiguous to Amex Exploration's Perron Project, Quebec VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Sky Gold Corp. (TSX-V:SKYG) (OTC PINK:SRKZF) ("Sky Gold" or the "Company") announces a VTEM survey is now underway on the newly acquired Imperial Property ("Imperial" or the "Property") which shares …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PureCycle Technologies to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021
Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement Offering of Up To 15,000,000 Common Shares for Gross ...
iZafe Group Invites Shareholders and Others to a Q&A Session Following the Publication of the ...
Trilogy International Partners Issues Common Stock in Redemption of Subsidiary's Class C Units
Dosell Consumer Ready for Broad Launch after Successful Pilot Project
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces New Movantik Analyses at PAINWeek
Gratomic Provides Update on Pre-Feasibility Study, Independent Lab Results, and the Aukam Vein ...
SPI Energy Launches Amazon Store for its Expanding Solar4America Branded Product Portfolio
RedHill Biopharma's Opaganib Demonstrates Significant Decrease of Kidney Fibrosis
SolGold PLC Announces Rationalisation of Regional Exploration Portfolio
Titel
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Reports Q2 2021 Results and Operations Update
Petroteq Receives Confirmation of Proof of Funds From Bidder
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Support.com Shareholders ...
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
IotaComm Provides Update on its Financial Reporting Status
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Victory Provides Updates on Potential for Larger System with Loner Property, Additional Claims ...
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Announces Strategic Public Spinoff Plan to Create Shareholder Value
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...