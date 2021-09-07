Sky Gold Corp Conducts VTEM at The Imperial Project Contiguous to Amex Exploration's Perron Project, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Sky Gold Corp. (TSX-V:SKYG) (OTC PINK:SRKZF) ("Sky Gold" or the "Company") announces a VTEM survey is now underway on the newly acquired Imperial Property ("Imperial" or the "Property") which shares …

A total of 328 lines covering 1,087 kilometers are being flown over both the La Reine and Le Roi property that comprise the Imperial Project. Imperial is comprised of a combined 228 claims covering approximately 6,575.84 hectares in the gold and VMS-prospective Abitibi Greenstone Belt region of Ontario and Quebec. Refer to maps in Figures 1 & 2 .

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Sky Gold Corp. (TSX-V:SKYG) (OTC PINK:SRKZF) ("Sky Gold" or the "Company") announces a VTEM survey is now underway on the newly acquired Imperial Property ("Imperial" or the "Property") which shares 4.7 kilometers of it's northern border with Amex Exploration's (TSX-V: AMX) Perron Property in Quebec. The VTEM survey is being conducted by Geotech Ltd. and being flown as part of an overall larger survey in conjunction with a number of other exploration companies in the area.

Mike England, CEO & President, commented: "We are excited to have begun our maiden work program at The Imperial project in Quebec. This camp is heating up and we are in a prime location to potentially host exciting new discoveries of our own."

The Imperial Property

The Imperial Property is located to the Southwest of, and contiguous with Amex Exploration Inc.'s (TSX-V: AMX) Perron project, which has made several significant high-grade gold discoveries. Recently announced notable gold intersections at Perron include 70.92 g/t Au over 3.90 metres, including 367.50 g/t Au over 0.60 metres, at 160 metres vertical depth, and 70.92 g/t Au over 3.90 metres, including 367.50 g/t Au over 0.60 metres, at 190 metres vertical depth (refer to AMX news release May 26, 2021). Further to the Northeast is the past-producing Normétal mine, currently held by Starr Peak Exploration (TSX-V: STE), which was mined periodically from the 1930's through to 1975 from surface to a depth of 2.4 km (SIGEOM-Mine Normétal).

The Property is underlain by a mafic-intermediate metavolcanics belt of the Stoughton-Roquemaure Group and the Hunter Mine Group, bordered to the North by a greywacke Unit of the Chicobi Group and to the South by the Abitibi Lake syn-tectonic pluton. The Property is crossed east-west by the Abitibi Thrust Fault, which dips 70 degrees to the South. The overall lithological package strikes east-west and deeps steeply to the South and is contiguous to the Amex Exploration property to the North East.