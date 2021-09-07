Helmerich & Payne, Inc. To Participate in Virtual Conferences in September 2021

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) today announced that John Lindsay, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Dave Wilson, Vice President of Investor Relations; and other members of H&P management are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences during September 2021. Participation by the management team may vary by event.

The 2021 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on both Thursday and Friday, September 9-10, 2021; Mr. Lindsay will participate in a virtual fireside chat on behalf of the Company on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 9:45 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time

The NYSE Energy & Utilities Access Day on Thursday, September 16th

Investor slides to be used during the conferences will be available for download on the company’s website, within Investors, under Presentations, the morning of September 9, 2021.