Helmerich & Payne, Inc. To Participate in Virtual Conferences in September 2021
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) today announced that John Lindsay, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Dave Wilson, Vice President of Investor Relations; and other members of H&P management are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences during September 2021. Participation by the management team may vary by event.
- The 2021 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on both Thursday and Friday, September 9-10, 2021; Mr. Lindsay will participate in a virtual fireside chat on behalf of the Company on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 9:45 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time
- The NYSE Energy & Utilities Access Day on Thursday, September 16th
Investor slides to be used during the conferences will be available for download on the company’s website, within Investors, under Presentations, the morning of September 9, 2021.
About Helmerich & Payne, Inc.
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is committed to delivering industry leading drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for our customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. For more information, visit www.helmerichpayne.com.
Helmerich & Payne uses its website as a channel of distribution for material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible on its Investor Relations website at www.helmerichpayne.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005195/en/
