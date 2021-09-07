checkAd

PolarityTE to Attend H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference and 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
PolarityTE, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTE) a biotechnology company developing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials, announced today that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 13, 2021 and participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on September 28, 2021.

A live audio webcast of the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time will be accessible in real time on the "News & Media/Events" section of PolarityTE's website at www.polarityte.com/news-media/events or via the following link:

A live audio webcast of the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on September 28, 2021 at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time will be accessible in real time on the "News & Media/Events" section of PolarityTE's website at www.polarityte.com/news-media/events or via the following link:

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE is focused on transforming the lives of patients by discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences. Rather than manufacturing with synthetic and foreign materials within artificially engineered environments, PolarityTE manufactures products from the patient's own tissue and uses the patient's own body to support the regenerative process. From a small piece of healthy autologous tissue, the company creates an easily deployable, dynamic, and self-propagating product designed to regenerate the target tissues. PolarityTE's innovative methods are intended to promote and accelerate growth of the patient's tissues to undergo a form of effective regenerative healing. PolarityTE’s products, including SkinTE, are in the development stage, and are not approved or available for clinical use. Learn more at www.PolarityTE.com – Welcome to the Shift.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, future clinical studies, and FDA regulatory matters, which cannot be predicted, and the risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and other filings with the SEC (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

POLARITYTE, the POLARITYTE logo, SKINTE, WHERE SELF REGENERATES SELF and WELCOME TO THE SHIFT are registered trademarks of PolarityTE, Inc.

