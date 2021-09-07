Cortexyme to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 13th

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a company advancing a pivotal trial in Alzheimer's disease with top-line data expected by mid-November 2021 and a growing pipeline of therapeutics for degenerative diseases, announced that Casey Lynch, chief executive officer, co-founder, and chair, and Chris Lowe, chief operating officer and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference taking place virtually on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A webcast of the event will be accessible on the Investor Calendar page under the News & Events heading of Cortexyme’s investor website at ir.cortexyme.com. The webcast will be archived at that location for 90 days.