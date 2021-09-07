Superconductor Technologies Inc. Finalizes Pending Merger With Allied Integral United, Inc.

Superconductor Technologies Inc., which will change its name to Clearday, Inc. ( STI ), a leader in superconducting innovation, and Allied Integral United, Inc. (“ AIU ”), an innovative leader in delivering high-quality, non-acute, longevity care services that enable seniors to age in place, today announced the scheduled closing date for the merger that was previously approved by the STI and AIU stockholders and certain transactions related to the merger.

September 8, 2021: STI will determine and declare a reverse stock split (“Reverse Stock Split”) of its shares of common stock. STI will determine and declare a special dividend of additional shares of common stock (“True Up Shares”) to STI stockholders of record as of 5:00 p.m. EDT on September 9, 2021, which is after the closing of trading September 9, 2021 and PRIOR to the merger closing on that same day.

September 9, 2021: PRIOR to the opening of trading - the Reverse Stock Split will take effect. 5:00 p.m. EDT (after the close of trading) - record date for the special dividend of the True Up Shares. 6:00 p.m. EDT (after the close of trading and True Up Shares dividend record date) – merger will close.

September 20, 2021 (Monday): True Up Shares dividend distribution or payment date. STI common stock will trade with "due-bills" representing an assignment of the right to receive the True Up Shares dividend through the closing of trading on September 20, 2021, the True Up Shares dividend distribution or payment date.

September 21, 2021 (Tuesday): The common stock will begin to trade “ex dividend” (without due bills for the True Up Shares).



IN ORDER TO RECEIVE TRUE UP SHARES, A STI COMMON STOCKHOLDER MUST CONTINUE TO HOLD THEIR STOCK UNTIL THE EX-DIVIDEND DATE OF SEPTEMBER 21, 2021.

ANY PERSON THAT SELLS SHARES OF STI COMMON STOCK PRIOR TO SEPTEMBER 21, 2021 (THE EX-DIVIDEND DATE) WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE TRUE UP SHARES ON ACCOUNT OF SUCH SOLD SHARES, EVEN IF SUCH PERSON WAS A STOCKHOLDER OF RECORD ON THE TRUE UP SHARES DIVIDEND RECORD DATE.

These actions are intended to implement the closing of the merger described in the joint registration statement and proxy solicitation statement/consent (the “Merger Proxy”) regarding the merger included in the registration statement that has been declared effective by the SEC. The merger and the related transactions have been approved by the STI and AIU stockholders.