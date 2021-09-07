checkAd

Superconductor Technologies Inc. Finalizes Pending Merger With Allied Integral United, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 14:00  |  28   |   |   

Superconductor Technologies Inc., which will change its name to Clearday, Inc. (STI), a leader in superconducting innovation, and Allied Integral United, Inc. (“AIU”), an innovative leader in delivering high-quality, non-acute, longevity care services that enable seniors to age in place, today announced the scheduled closing date for the merger that was previously approved by the STI and AIU stockholders and certain transactions related to the merger.

Key Dates:

  • September 8, 2021:
    • STI will determine and declare a reverse stock split (“Reverse Stock Split”) of its shares of common stock.
    • STI will determine and declare a special dividend of additional shares of common stock (“True Up Shares”) to STI stockholders of record as of 5:00 p.m. EDT on September 9, 2021, which is after the closing of trading September 9, 2021 and PRIOR to the merger closing on that same day.
  • September 9, 2021:
    • PRIOR to the opening of trading - the Reverse Stock Split will take effect.
    • 5:00 p.m. EDT (after the close of trading) - record date for the special dividend of the True Up Shares.
    • 6:00 p.m. EDT (after the close of trading and True Up Shares dividend record date) – merger will close.
  • September 20, 2021 (Monday):
    • True Up Shares dividend distribution or payment date.
    • STI common stock will trade with "due-bills" representing an assignment of the right to receive the True Up Shares dividend through the closing of trading on September 20, 2021, the True Up Shares dividend distribution or payment date.
  • September 21, 2021 (Tuesday):
    • The common stock will begin to trade “ex dividend” (without due bills for the True Up Shares).

IN ORDER TO RECEIVE TRUE UP SHARES, A STI COMMON STOCKHOLDER MUST CONTINUE TO HOLD THEIR STOCK UNTIL THE EX-DIVIDEND DATE OF SEPTEMBER 21, 2021.

ANY PERSON THAT SELLS SHARES OF STI COMMON STOCK PRIOR TO SEPTEMBER 21, 2021 (THE EX-DIVIDEND DATE) WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE TRUE UP SHARES ON ACCOUNT OF SUCH SOLD SHARES, EVEN IF SUCH PERSON WAS A STOCKHOLDER OF RECORD ON THE TRUE UP SHARES DIVIDEND RECORD DATE.

These actions are intended to implement the closing of the merger described in the joint registration statement and proxy solicitation statement/consent (the “Merger Proxy”) regarding the merger included in the registration statement that has been declared effective by the SEC. The merger and the related transactions have been approved by the STI and AIU stockholders.

Seite 1 von 6
Superconductor Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Superconductor Technologies Inc. Finalizes Pending Merger With Allied Integral United, Inc. Superconductor Technologies Inc., which will change its name to Clearday, Inc. (STI), a leader in superconducting innovation, and Allied Integral United, Inc. (“AIU”), an innovative leader in delivering high-quality, non-acute, longevity care …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
AKKA: First-Half 2021 Results
Exelixis Statement on the Passing of Two Senior Executives
Median Technologies Announces Outstanding Performance for its iBiopsy Lung Cancer Screening CADx1 ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives U.S. Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Checker, LLP: Final Deadline Reminder for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors – JRVR
Elior Group: Monthly Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Capital on August 31 2021
Final Deadline for Investors with Losses Exceeding $500K to Actively Participate in the Orphazyme ...
Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Claranova’s Share Capital as of August 31, 2021
SEB S.A.: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights – 31.08.2021
Titel
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Facedrive Provides a Corporate Update
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering