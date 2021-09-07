checkAd

BlackSky Awarded Five Year $30 Million NGA Contract

BlackSky Holdings, Inc. (“BlackSky”), a leading technology platform providing real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring, today announced that it has been awarded a multi-year Indefinite-Delivery/ Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (“NGA”) to monitor global economic activity. Competitively procured, the contract carries a maximum estimated value of $30 million.

BlackSky will use advanced AI and multi-sensor analytics to detect and understand objects of significant economic interest. The project will employ automated methods to provide analysts and decision makers with insights on relevant global economic indicators.

“We are honored to be selected by NGA to advance its GEOINT mission by employing innovative AI solutions to automate the delivery of timely insights,” said Brian E. O’Toole, CEO of BlackSky. “This award highlights the increasing need for automated and real-time geospatial intelligence for rapid decision making.”

BlackSky’s AI enabled SaaS platform will be used to integrate multiple data sources and advanced AI/ML capabilities. When combined with BlackSky’s smallsat constellation, the platform will deliver high revisit, dawn-to-dusk imaging that facilitates automatic pattern-of-life monitoring and anomaly detection.

Earlier this year, BlackSky announced a planned business combination with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SFTW). Osprey will hold the special meeting of stockholders on September 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET to, among other things, allow its stockholders to vote to approve the proposed business combination with BlackSky.

About BlackSky Holdings, Inc.

BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. BlackSky monitors activities and facilities worldwide by harnessing the world’s emerging sensor networks and leveraging its own satellite constellation. BlackSky processes millions of data elements daily from its constellation as well as a variety of space, IoT, and terrestrial-based sensors and data feeds. BlackSky’s on-demand constellation of satellites can image a location multiple times throughout the day. BlackSky monitors for pattern-of-life anomalies to produce alerts and enhance situational awareness. BlackSky’s monitoring service, Spectra AI, is powered by cutting-edge compute techniques including machine learning, artificial intelligence, computer vision, and natural language processing. BlackSky’s global monitoring solution is available via a simple subscription and requires no IT infrastructure or setup. On February 17, 2021, BlackSky entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination (the “Merger Agreement”) with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (“Osprey”) (NYSE: SFTW) that would result in BlackSky becoming a publicly listed company. For more information visit www.blacksky.com.

