Paramount Signs Leases Aggregating 279,000 Square Feet at 1301 Avenue of the Americas

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) announced today that it signed leases aggregating 279,000 square feet at 1301 Avenue of the Americas, a 1.7 million square-foot trophy office building, located between 52nd and 53rd Streets in Midtown Manhattan.

The leases include (i) a new 167,000 square foot lease with Credit Agricole CIB, a leading global corporate and investment bank, and (ii) a 112,000 square feet renewal and expansion lease with SVB Leerink, a leading investment bank specializing in healthcare and life sciences. The signing of these leases backfills approximately 190,000 square feet of existing vacancy on floors six, eight, and nine at 1301 Avenue of the Americas, which was 71.5% leased as of June 30, 2021.