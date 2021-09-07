checkAd

SOL Global Investments Corp. Announces Intention to Pursue Substantial Issuer Bid

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.09.2021   

SOL Global Investments Corp. (the “Company” or “SOL Global”) (CSE: SOL) (OTCQ: SOLCF) (Frankfurt: 9SB) is pleased to announce that its board of directors (the “Board”) has formally approved the Company’s plan to pursue a substantial issuer bid (the “Issuer Bid”) to repurchase up to $30,000,000 of its outstanding common shares (the “Common Shares”) for cancellation at a premium to the current market price.

As disclosed in the Company’s news release on September 3, 2021, the Company recently completed its normal course issuer bid (the “NCIB”) for the purchase of 2,737,805 Common Shares. Following the completion of the NCIB, the Board considered appropriate uses of the Company’s financial resources, and at Management’s suggestion, approved pursuing the Issuer Bid as a way to return cash to its shareholders.

Pursuant to an engagement letter approved by the Board and dated effective September 7, 2021, Clarus Securities Inc. will act as the Company’s advisor and dealer manager in respect of the Issuer Bid. The Company expects to finalize the terms of tender and formally commence the Issuer Bid by late September, subject to obtaining any necessary regulatory approvals and/or exemptive relief.

“My team and I have an insatiable determination to provide above average returns to SOL Global shareholders,” said SOL Global Chairman & CEO Andy DeFrancesco.

“Although the cannabis sector pulled back over the last number of months, we were prudent in taking profits prior to the pull back at significantly higher prices. Based on our present Net Asset Value (“NAV”) we feel that our stock price is undervalued at these levels. Having recently completed our NCIB of 2.7 million shares we have determined that buying back another $30,000,000 of additional stock is the best way to close the gap between our NAV and our stock price. Managing and reducing SOL Global’s share count has always been a top priority for our Board and that will continue moving forward.”

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell Common Shares. The Issuer Bid referred to in this news release has not yet commenced. An offer to buy / solicitation of an offer to sell Common Shares will only be made pursuant to a separate issuer bid circular which will contain full details of the Issuer Bid, be filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities and mailed to the Company’s shareholders. An offer to buy / solicitation of an offer to sell Common Shares will not be made to holders of Common Shares in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance of offers to sell Common Shares would not be in compliance with the laws of that jurisdiction.

