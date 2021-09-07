New Data at IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer Demonstrates Advantages of Using the Guardant360 Liquid Biopsy Blood Test for Comprehensive Genomic Profiling in Advanced Lung Cancer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH) along with leading academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies will present data demonstrating the advantages of using the Guardant360 liquid biopsy test for clinical decision-making in advanced lung cancer at the IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer hosted by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer, September 8-14, 2021.

“The new data adds further to the body of evidence illustrating the benefits of using the Guardant360 liquid biopsy test to easily and quickly identify more patients with actionable biomarkers,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, Guardant Health co-CEO. “Clinicians are able to start biomarker informed treatment sooner by using our blood test compared to using a tissue biopsy for comprehensive genomic profiling.”