New Data at IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer Demonstrates Advantages of Using the Guardant360 Liquid Biopsy Blood Test for Comprehensive Genomic Profiling in Advanced Lung Cancer
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH) along with leading academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies will present data demonstrating the advantages of using the Guardant360 liquid biopsy test for clinical decision-making in advanced lung cancer at the IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer hosted by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer, September 8-14, 2021.
“The new data adds further to the body of evidence illustrating the benefits of using the Guardant360 liquid biopsy test to easily and quickly identify more patients with actionable biomarkers,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, Guardant Health co-CEO. “Clinicians are able to start biomarker informed treatment sooner by using our blood test compared to using a tissue biopsy for comprehensive genomic profiling.”
Guardant360 Liquid Biopsy Delivers Comprehensive Results with Fast Turn-Around Time for Clinical Decision-Making
|Title
|Abstract No.
|Date
|The Economic Value of Liquid Biopsy for Genomic Profiling in Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
|OA16.02
|Oral presentation: September 12, 2021
|Plasma NGS At Time of Diagnostic Tissue Biopsy – Impact on Time to Treatment: Results From a Pilot Prospective Study
|OA16.01
|Oral presentation: September 12, 2021
|Using Liquid Biopsy to Guide First-Line Therapy Decisions in Patients With Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
|P24.05
|
ePoster:
September 8, 2021
|Stacking on the Targets: Secondary Resistant, Potential Targetable Genetic Alterations in Patients with Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor NSCLC
|P51.02
|
ePoster:
September 8, 2021
|Real-World Concordance Between Tumor Mutational Burden From Blood and Tissue in Lung Cancer and Other Cancers
|P21.02
|
ePoster:
September 8, 2021
Guardant360 CDx is Highly Concordant and Delivers Comparable Overall Response Rate (ORR) Compared to Tissue Based Comprehensive Genomic Profiling for Amivantamab
|Title
|Abstract No.
|Date
|Validation of Companion Diagnostics for the Identification of Patients with EGFR Exon20ins NSCLC for Amivantamab Therapy
|P24.14
|
ePoster:
