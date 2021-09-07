checkAd

New Data at IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer Demonstrates Advantages of Using the Guardant360 Liquid Biopsy Blood Test for Comprehensive Genomic Profiling in Advanced Lung Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.09.2021, 14:05  |  42   |   |   

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH) along with leading academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies will present data demonstrating the advantages of using the Guardant360 liquid biopsy test for clinical decision-making in advanced lung cancer at the IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer hosted by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer, September 8-14, 2021.

“The new data adds further to the body of evidence illustrating the benefits of using the Guardant360 liquid biopsy test to easily and quickly identify more patients with actionable biomarkers,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, Guardant Health co-CEO. “Clinicians are able to start biomarker informed treatment sooner by using our blood test compared to using a tissue biopsy for comprehensive genomic profiling.”

Guardant360 Liquid Biopsy Delivers Comprehensive Results with Fast Turn-Around Time for Clinical Decision-Making

Title Abstract No. Date
The Economic Value of Liquid Biopsy for Genomic Profiling in Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer OA16.02 Oral presentation: September 12, 2021
Plasma NGS At Time of Diagnostic Tissue Biopsy – Impact on Time to Treatment: Results From a Pilot Prospective Study OA16.01 Oral presentation: September 12, 2021
Using Liquid Biopsy to Guide First-Line Therapy Decisions in Patients With Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer P24.05 ePoster:
September 8, 2021
Stacking on the Targets: Secondary Resistant, Potential Targetable Genetic Alterations in Patients with Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor NSCLC P51.02 ePoster:
September 8, 2021
Real-World Concordance Between Tumor Mutational Burden From Blood and Tissue in Lung Cancer and Other Cancers P21.02 ePoster:
September 8, 2021

Guardant360 CDx is Highly Concordant and Delivers Comparable Overall Response Rate (ORR) Compared to Tissue Based Comprehensive Genomic Profiling for Amivantamab

Title Abstract No. Date
Validation of Companion Diagnostics for the Identification of Patients with EGFR Exon20ins NSCLC for Amivantamab Therapy P24.14 ePoster:
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Data at IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer Demonstrates Advantages of Using the Guardant360 Liquid Biopsy Blood Test for Comprehensive Genomic Profiling in Advanced Lung Cancer REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH) along with leading academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies will present data demonstrating the advantages of using the Guardant360 liquid biopsy …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RCI Banque: 2021 Half-yearly Financial Report has been made available
STMicroelectronics Announces Mass-Market Availability of ST4SIM GSMA-compliant eSIMs for M2M ...
Capgemini Press release// Capgemini becomes Worldwide Partner of Rugby World Cup France 2023 and ...
Bone Therapeutics SA reacts to the press release issued by Hybrigenics
Innate Pharma Announces Conference Call and Webcast for First Half 2021 Business Update
The DIAC "Half-Year Financial Report 2021”  has been made available is now available
Icelandair Group hf.: Traffic Data August 2021
Decisions taken in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of LITGRID AB
ProQR Announces Virtual Presentation at EURETINA 2021
DIAC S.A.: Half-year Financial Report 2021
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer Receives First SEF.WomenAward for CEO of the Year
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...