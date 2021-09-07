checkAd

AGM Statement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.09.2021, 14:06  |  20   |   |   

ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC

AGM STATEMENT

LEI Code 213800JKELS32V2OK421

At an Annual General Meeting of Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC, duly convened and held at 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL on 7 September 2021, the following resolutions were passed:

    Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion) Against
No Description % Votes Cast
1 To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 March 2021 99.97% 0.03%
2 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report 98.89% 1.11%
3 To re-elect Richard Glover as a Director of the Company 97.66% 2.34%
4 To re-elect John Kerr as a Director of the Company 97.07% 2.93%
5 To re-elect Ann Berresford as a Director of the Company 97.82% 2.18%
6 To re-elect Richard Wilson as a Director of the Company 99.65% 0.35%
7 To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company 98.52% 1.48%
8 To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration 99.62% 0.38%
9 Authority to allot shares 99.42% 0.58%
10 Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights 96.29% 3.71%
11 Authority to purchase own shares 98.50% 1.50%
12 Cancellation of share premium and capital redemption reserve 99.49% 0.51%

Resolution numbers 1 to 9 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 10 to 12 were passed as Special resolutions.

Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AAVC.

7 September 2021

For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AGM Statement ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC AGM STATEMENT LEI Code 213800JKELS32V2OK421 At an Annual General Meeting of Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC, duly convened and held at 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL on 7 September 2021, the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RCI Banque: 2021 Half-yearly Financial Report has been made available
STMicroelectronics Announces Mass-Market Availability of ST4SIM GSMA-compliant eSIMs for M2M ...
Capgemini Press release// Capgemini becomes Worldwide Partner of Rugby World Cup France 2023 and ...
Bone Therapeutics SA reacts to the press release issued by Hybrigenics
Innate Pharma Announces Conference Call and Webcast for First Half 2021 Business Update
The DIAC "Half-Year Financial Report 2021”  has been made available is now available
Icelandair Group hf.: Traffic Data August 2021
Decisions taken in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of LITGRID AB
ProQR Announces Virtual Presentation at EURETINA 2021
DIAC S.A.: Half-year Financial Report 2021
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer Receives First SEF.WomenAward for CEO of the Year
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...