AGM Statement

At an Annual General Meeting of Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC, duly convened and held at 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL on 7 September 2021, the following resolutions were passed:

Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion) Against No Description % Votes Cast 1 To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 March 2021 99.97% 0.03% 2 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report 98.89% 1.11% 3 To re-elect Richard Glover as a Director of the Company 97.66% 2.34% 4 To re-elect John Kerr as a Director of the Company 97.07% 2.93% 5 To re-elect Ann Berresford as a Director of the Company 97.82% 2.18% 6 To re-elect Richard Wilson as a Director of the Company 99.65% 0.35% 7 To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company 98.52% 1.48% 8 To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration 99.62% 0.38% 9 Authority to allot shares 99.42% 0.58% 10 Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights 96.29% 3.71% 11 Authority to purchase own shares 98.50% 1.50% 12 Cancellation of share premium and capital redemption reserve 99.49% 0.51%

Resolution numbers 1 to 9 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 10 to 12 were passed as Special resolutions.

Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AAVC.

7 September 2021

