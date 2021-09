Mycronic Names Brorsson New CFO Autor: PLX AI | 07.09.2021, 14:03 | 22 | 0 | 0 07.09.2021, 14:03 | (PLX AI) – Mycronic appointed Pierre Brorsson as Chief Financial Officer effective October 25, 2021. He is today engaged as Integration Manager by Atlas Copco for their newly formed Machine Vision Solution divisionHe was previously Group CFO at … (PLX AI) – Mycronic appointed Pierre Brorsson as Chief Financial Officer effective October 25, 2021. He is today engaged as Integration Manager by Atlas Copco for their newly formed Machine Vision Solution divisionHe was previously Group CFO at … (PLX AI) – Mycronic appointed Pierre Brorsson as Chief Financial Officer effective October 25, 2021.

He is today engaged as Integration Manager by Atlas Copco for their newly formed Machine Vision Solution division

He was previously Group CFO at Ramirent between 2016 and 2018



