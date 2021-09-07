checkAd

Mycronic Names Brorsson New CFO

Autor: PLX AI
07.09.2021, 14:03  |  22   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Mycronic appointed Pierre Brorsson as Chief Financial Officer effective October 25, 2021. He is today engaged as Integration Manager by Atlas Copco for their newly formed Machine Vision Solution divisionHe was previously Group CFO at …

  • (PLX AI) – Mycronic appointed Pierre Brorsson as Chief Financial Officer effective October 25, 2021.
  • He is today engaged as Integration Manager by Atlas Copco for their newly formed Machine Vision Solution division
  • He was previously Group CFO at Ramirent between 2016 and 2018
