Sinclair Pharma Selects QAD DynaSys Cloud Solutions to Support Integrated Business Planning and Improve Customer Service

QAD DynaSys, a leading provider of digital supply chain planning solutions, announced today that Sinclair Pharma, a pure play aesthetics company and fully-owned subsidiary of Huadong Medicine Company Limited, has selected the QAD DynaSys DSCP (Digital Supply Chain Planning) solution including demand planning, and distribution planning capabilities to support IBP (Integrated Business Planning) and improve forecast accuracy and customer service level. QAD DynaSys is a division of QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB).

“Sinclair Pharma is growing fast, and the current systems infrastructure is not scalable enough for our needs,” said Roy Morris, head of manufacturing and supply at Sinclair Pharma. “Our objective is to improve forecast accuracy and collaboration among customers, commercial management and the central supply chain function as well as control and manage inventory through an integrated distribution requirement planning process.”