Sinclair Pharma Selects QAD DynaSys Cloud Solutions to Support Integrated Business Planning and Improve Customer Service
QAD DynaSys, a leading provider of digital supply chain planning solutions, announced today that Sinclair Pharma, a pure play aesthetics company and fully-owned subsidiary of Huadong Medicine Company Limited, has selected the QAD DynaSys DSCP (Digital Supply Chain Planning) solution including demand planning, and distribution planning capabilities to support IBP (Integrated Business Planning) and improve forecast accuracy and customer service level. QAD DynaSys is a division of QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB).
“Sinclair Pharma is growing fast, and the current systems infrastructure is not scalable enough for our needs,” said Roy Morris, head of manufacturing and supply at Sinclair Pharma. “Our objective is to improve forecast accuracy and collaboration among customers, commercial management and the central supply chain function as well as control and manage inventory through an integrated distribution requirement planning process.”
Demand and Distribution Planning to Support Integrated Business Planning (IBP)
Sinclair Pharma management identified the need to develop and improve their forecasting and distribution requirements planning process.
The QAD DynaSys solution will enable Sinclair Pharma to:
- Improve customer service levels by having the right product at the right place and on time by utilizing the planning capabilities of DSCP, which will also allow for reduced inventory levels, thus enabling improved profitability and cash flow.
- Improve long-term business planning capabilities, thereby helping to make sure the business invests in the right assets at the right time.
- Improve the decision-making capability of the organization – mainly through the ability to review different scenarios quickly and effectively.
- Reduce the administrative costs currently associated with its supply chain planning process.
- Enable the business to aggregate and review revenues and gross margins to enable continual review of current commercial volumes, values and profitability.
“The QAD DynaSys team has demonstrated the capabilities of its digital supply chain planning solution to cover everything from demand to distribution and rough-cut capacity planning,” added Morris. “It showcased how we could utilize the advanced collaboration and financial reporting functionality of the solution to support our Integrated Business Planning process.”
