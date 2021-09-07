checkAd

cbdMD Debuts New Line of CBD Infused Drink Mixes

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA), one of the leading and most highly trusted and recognized CBD companies, recently released a full line of drink mixes, adding to their robust offering of products. Available in four flavors including Strawberry Kiwi, Lemonade, Peach and Fruit Punch, these drink mixes can be easily dissolved into any beverage and come packed with 25 mg of CBD per packet with added vitamin C. No added sugar or caffeine, these drink mixes use Nano-Encapsulated Technology for fast, water-soluble absorption so users can experience the benefits in a quick time frame.

cbdMD adds new drink mixes to a robust offering of products. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re constantly looking for new ways to innovate within the CBD industry and offer a variety of product solutions for our customers. This new line of drink mixes makes adding CBD to a daily routine even easier, giving people the options they want to make the right decisions for a healthy lifestyle. And, we look forward to debuting even more exciting and innovative products this Fall,” said Martin Sumichrast, Chairman & co-CEO of cbdMD, Inc.

Life is a constant on-the-go for most families and working professionals, and cbdMD drink mixes make it easy to travel with and use CBD when out and about. Family and friends frequently ask about a CBD users’ experience, and this product provides a great way to share with their single use packaging.

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the world’s leading, most highly trusted health & wellness CBD companies, whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD botanical skincare products, CBD bath bombs and CBD pet products. To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of over 100 SKUs of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products, please visit www.cbdMD.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the 6,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

