 Medallia Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period

Pursuant to the merger agreement, Medallia’s Board of Directors, with the assistance of its financial advisors, actively solicited alternative acquisition proposals from potentially interested third parties; however, during the “go-shop” period Medallia did not receive any alternative acquisition proposals from any third party.

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) (“Medallia”), the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced the expiration of the 40-day “go-shop” period under the terms of the previously announced merger agreement pursuant to which Thoma Bravo will acquire Medallia in an all-cash transaction valued at $6.4 billion. The “go-shop” period expired at 12:01 a.m. on September 4, 2021.

The transaction is expected to close in 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Medallia shareholders and receipt of regulatory approvals. Upon completion of the transaction, Medallia’s common stock will no longer be listed on any public market. Medallia will remain headquartered in San Francisco.

Advisors

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is serving as lead financial advisor to Medallia, and BofA Securities and Wells Fargo Securities are also serving as financial advisors. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Professional Corporation is serving as Medallia’s legal advisor. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal advisor to Thoma Bravo. Debt financing for the transaction is being provided by Blackstone Credit, certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Capital Management, L.P., KKR Credit, Thoma Bravo Credit and Antares Capital.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

On September 3, 2021, Medallia filed a preliminary proxy statement in connection with the special meeting of shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) related to the proposed acquisition of Medallia (the “Transaction”). Prior to the Special Meeting, Medallia will furnish a definitive proxy statement to its shareholders, together with a white proxy card. SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Detailed information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of individuals who are participants in the solicitation of proxies of Medallia’s shareholders for the Special Meeting is available in Medallia’s preliminary proxy statement.