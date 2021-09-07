Spencer Lee to Step Down as Hims & Hers Health Chief Financial Officer

“It has been an honor to work at Hims & Hers, such a transformative and impactful company, during a critical period of growth,” said Lee. “Andrew and I agree that given the strong financial position of the Company and the exciting growth initiatives now kicking off, the time is right to begin the process of finding a new financial leader to guide the company in its next stage.”

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform that provides modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, today announced that Spencer Lee plans to step down from his role as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. Lee, who joined the company in March 2019, will lead a six month transition plan and continue to support the company until a new CFO is appointed to ensure a smooth transition. The search for a new Chief Financial Officer has begun and is being led by Co-Founder and CEO Andrew Dudum and Board Member and Audit Chair, David Wells, the former CFO of Netflix.

“Spencer has been a valuable partner for Hims & Hers as we have achieved several significant company milestones, including our transition to a publicly traded company, two completed acquisitions and strong quarterly earnings for the last three quarters,” said Dudum. “Spencer, the leadership team and I will work closely to manage a smooth transition over the next six months as we identify a new CFO to partner in bringing our next chapter of growth and ambitious goals to life.”

This announcement follows Hims & Hers’ strong reported Q2 earnings in 2021. In 2020, full year revenue grew by 80% year-over-year. In Q1 and Q2 of 2021, quarterly revenue grew year-over-year by 74% and 69%, respectively, exceeding the company’s previous guidance for each such quarter and resulting in the company sequentially increasing its full-year revenue guidance. As of Q2, Hims & Hers has grown subscriptions year-over-year by 76% to 453,000 as it continues to focus-in on expanding core services and investing in new ones. The company also recently announced the appointment of its first Chief Growth Officer.

Hims & Hers today also reaffirmed its financial guidance for the third quarter and full year 2021, which it provided in connection with the announcement of the company's second quarter 2021 financial results on Aug. 11, 2021.

