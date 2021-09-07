Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, today announced that it has launched a fleet that will arrive at 150 safe and innovative e-scooters in Durham, North Carolina after securing a one year permit.

Micro-Mobility Leader, Helbiz, Launches Fleet of E-Scooters in Durham, North Carolina (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to bring our safe, sustainable and affordable e-scooters to Durham,” said Gian Luca Spriano, Head of Business Development at Helbiz. “In partnership with the city, Helbiz is helping expand the local transportation offerings to ensure the community’s first-and-last-mile needs are met in a safe and reliable way.”

Helbiz will host engagement initiatives throughout the city of Durham to drive the awareness and adoption of micro-mobility solutions. This will include frequent safety events with Helbiz-branded helmet giveaways, the implementation of a local Helbiz Apprenticeship Program to provide career pathway opportunities in the high-demand micro-mobility industry, and discounted rides for low-income residents through the Helbiz Access Program. The company also plans to partner with nearby universities to ensure students have access to its services.

As with any city in which it operates, Helbiz will open a local office and warehouse to run its operations on the ground, employing a full-time team to ensure its fleet is charged, repaired and well-maintained. As part of the company’s ongoing safety guidelines, each device is also cleaned and disinfected every day.

Users can download the Helbiz mobile app on iOS and Android to instantly geolocate, rent and unlock e-scooters directly from their smartphones with just a tap. There is a flat fee of $1 to unlock the device, followed by a $0.35 charge per minute of riding time. Helbiz also offers a subscription plan for $39.99 per month up to 30-minute per day. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform in 35 cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app.