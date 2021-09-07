Phillips 66 Contributes a Total of $1 Million to American Red Cross for Ida Relief Efforts

“We want those affected by Ida to know they are not alone,” said Phillips 66 Chairman and CEO Greg Garland. “The Red Cross is at the fore as the American people and industry marshal resources to help people recover and rebuild, and we are proud at Phillips 66 to support those efforts.”

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) today announced it will contribute an additional $500,000 to the American Red Cross to assist relief efforts in the states affected by Hurricane Ida and its remnants. The latest donation brings the company’s total contribution to the organization’s Ida relief efforts to $1 million.

The storm made landfall on Aug. 29 as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, knocking out power across Louisiana and bringing devastating floodwaters before continuing its march north. Phillips 66 operates assets in both Louisiana and New Jersey, and has confirmed that all of its employees in the affected areas are accounted for and safe.

“The American Red Cross, our volunteers and partners are working around the clock to provide help and hope to thousands of people impacted by Hurricane Ida,” said Gail McGovern, president and CEO of the American Red Cross. “We cannot thank Phillips 66 enough for their generosity, which will enable us to provide shelter, relief supplies, food and comfort to families as they begin to rebuild their lives after this catastrophic storm.”

