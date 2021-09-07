checkAd

Intellicheck to Present at the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Software and Internet Conference

Intellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), an industry leader in identity verification and authentication solutions, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Bryan Lewis and Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Bill White will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Software and Internet Conference on Thursday, September 9 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (12:00 p.m. Pacific Time).

A live webcast of the virtual fireside chat will be available on Intellicheck’s Investor Relations website under presentations at https://intellicheck.com/investor-center. It will be available for on-demand replay shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will be available for 90 days.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is a trusted industry leader in technology solutions that stop identity theft and fraud with rapid, accurate identity verification. We make it possible for our clients to increase revenues, improve customer service, and increase operational efficiencies. The company is focused on partnering with banks, credit card issuers and retailers as well as law enforcement agencies, national defense clients and diverse state and federal government agencies. For more information on Intellicheck, visit us on the web and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.




