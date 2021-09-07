Intellicheck to Present at the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Software and Internet Conference

Intellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), an industry leader in identity verification and authentication solutions, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Bryan Lewis and Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Bill White will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Software and Internet Conference on Thursday, September 9 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (12:00 p.m. Pacific Time).

A live webcast of the virtual fireside chat will be available on Intellicheck’s Investor Relations website under presentations at https://intellicheck.com/investor-center. It will be available for on-demand replay shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will be available for 90 days.