The Limestone Boat Company Names Pete Pigott as Chief Financial Officer

COLLINGWOOD, Ontario, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Limestone Boat Company Limited (“Limestone”) (TSXV: BOAT) – owner and builder of Aquasport Boats, Limestone Boats and Boca Bay Boats – is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Peter Pigott, CPA, CA as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Pigott has over 35 years of experience in finance with a diverse group of entrepreneurial growth companies and dominant brands, both private and public, wherein he played an instrumental role in their successes.

Mr. Pete Pigott is an accomplished executive partner with significant capital markets successes in his career, raising over $500 million and leading three IPOs

Mr. Pigott is a seasoned leader with an accomplished capital markets background, spearheading the successful Initial Public Offerings of Sleep Country Canada and West 49, as well as the re-listing of Entertainment One on the London Stock Exchange. In addition to his proven proficiency in raising capital through banks and both the public and private equity communities, Mr. Pigott has consistently delivered operational improvements throughout the tenure of his executive career.

"In my career, I've always partnered with great entrepreneurs, great brands and high growth companies,” stated Mr. Pigott. “Scott Hanson, the Limestone brands and their enormous growth opportunity deliver an ideal fit.”

"Mr. Pigott brings a wealth of experience to our team,” added Limestone CEO Scott Hanson. “Demand for our boats is increasing due to growing awareness of the Limestone and Aquasport brands among both consumers and the marine dealer network. Pete’s vast experience and leadership will be crucial in Limestone’s growth initiatives, including the scaling of production at the Tennessee facility and the Company’s future EV model integration capabilities through our partnership with VISION Marine.”

The Company would like to thank Mr. Donald Page for his service and efforts in establishing a solid financial foundation upon which his successor can further build. Mr. Page was a vital member of the Limestone executive team overseeing the Company’s initial public listing in March, the closing of its $14.1 million non-brokered financing in May, and the subsequent acquisition of Ebbtide Holdings, its brands and its 145,000 square foot Tennessee-based manufacturing facility.

About The Limestone Boat Company Limited

The Limestone Boat Company – owner and builder of Aquasport Boats, Limestone Boats and Boca Bay Boats - is publicly traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol BOAT. They are headquartered in Collingwood, Ontario with a 145,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in White Bluff, Tennessee. The company is backed by a large, skilled labor force and dealer partners throughout the United States and the Canadian Great Lakes Region.

