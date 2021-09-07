checkAd

Mckesson’s Board of Directors Elects Dr. Richard H. Carmona as New Independent Director

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 14:23  |  19   |   |   

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) announced today that the McKesson board of directors has elected Dr. Richard H. Carmona as an independent director and member of the board’s Compensation and Compliance Committees, effective Sept. 6, 2021.

“As an impact-driven organization that touches virtually every aspect of health, Dr. Carmona will be invaluable in furthering our mission to improve care in every setting,” said Edward Mueller, McKesson’s independent board chair. “We will truly benefit from his hands-on healthcare experience and look forward to welcoming him to our board of directors.”

“My passion for healthcare and more specifically – public health access – started as a young child. My family, emigrants who settled in New York City, faced many challenges including homelessness, hunger and health disparities,” shared Dr. Carmona. “I knew then that I was going to dedicate my career to improving healthcare and am deeply honored to join McKesson’s board of directors and support the Company’s purpose to advance health outcomes for all.”

Dr. Carmona’s focus on improving public healthcare and his extensive experience in clinical sciences, healthcare management, emergency preparedness and his commitment to preventative healthcare led to Dr. Carmona’s nomination and unanimous Senate confirmation as the 17th Surgeon General of the United States, from 2002-2006. Currently, Dr. Carmona is chief of health innovations at Canyon Ranch and the first distinguished professor of public health at the University of Arizona’s Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health, where he has also been leading the university’s COVID-19 response plan.

Prior to his current role as professor, Dr. Carmona served in multiple leadership roles including chief medical officer, public health officer and chief executive officer of the Pima County Health System. Dr. Carmona moved to the Tucson-area after being recruited to establish and lead the first trauma center in Southern Arizona. While successfully leading the trauma system as chairman, Dr. Carmona was named medical director for both the Pima County sheriff’s department and fire EMS agencies. Dr. Carmona also served in the U.S. Army Special Forces unit, becoming a combat-decorated Vietnam veteran.

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation is a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions. McKesson partners with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare to help provide the right medicines, medical products and healthcare services to the right patients at the right time, safely and cost-effectively. United by our ICARE shared principles, our employees work every day to innovate and deliver opportunities that make our customers and partners more successful - all for the better health of patients. McKesson has been named a “Most Admired Company” in the healthcare wholesaler category by FORTUNE, a “Best Place to Work” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, and a top military-friendly company by Military Friendly. For more information, visit www.mckesson.com.

McKesson Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mckesson’s Board of Directors Elects Dr. Richard H. Carmona as New Independent Director McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) announced today that the McKesson board of directors has elected Dr. Richard H. Carmona as an independent director and member of the board’s Compensation and Compliance Committees, effective Sept. 6, 2021. “As an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
AKKA: First-Half 2021 Results
Exelixis Statement on the Passing of Two Senior Executives
Median Technologies Announces Outstanding Performance for its iBiopsy Lung Cancer Screening CADx1 ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives U.S. Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Checker, LLP: Final Deadline Reminder for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors – JRVR
Elior Group: Monthly Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Capital on August 31 2021
Final Deadline for Investors with Losses Exceeding $500K to Actively Participate in the Orphazyme ...
Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Claranova’s Share Capital as of August 31, 2021
SEB S.A.: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights – 31.08.2021
Titel
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Facedrive Provides a Corporate Update
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.09.21LYNX: McKesson: Ziel Allzeithoch +X
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
16.08.21McKesson to Host Investor Day on December 8, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten