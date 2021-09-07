Mckesson’s Board of Directors Elects Dr. Richard H. Carmona as New Independent Director

“As an impact-driven organization that touches virtually every aspect of health, Dr. Carmona will be invaluable in furthering our mission to improve care in every setting,” said Edward Mueller, McKesson’s independent board chair. “We will truly benefit from his hands-on healthcare experience and look forward to welcoming him to our board of directors.”

“My passion for healthcare and more specifically – public health access – started as a young child. My family, emigrants who settled in New York City, faced many challenges including homelessness, hunger and health disparities,” shared Dr. Carmona. “I knew then that I was going to dedicate my career to improving healthcare and am deeply honored to join McKesson’s board of directors and support the Company’s purpose to advance health outcomes for all.”

Dr. Carmona’s focus on improving public healthcare and his extensive experience in clinical sciences, healthcare management, emergency preparedness and his commitment to preventative healthcare led to Dr. Carmona’s nomination and unanimous Senate confirmation as the 17th Surgeon General of the United States, from 2002-2006. Currently, Dr. Carmona is chief of health innovations at Canyon Ranch and the first distinguished professor of public health at the University of Arizona’s Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health, where he has also been leading the university’s COVID-19 response plan.

Prior to his current role as professor, Dr. Carmona served in multiple leadership roles including chief medical officer, public health officer and chief executive officer of the Pima County Health System. Dr. Carmona moved to the Tucson-area after being recruited to establish and lead the first trauma center in Southern Arizona. While successfully leading the trauma system as chairman, Dr. Carmona was named medical director for both the Pima County sheriff’s department and fire EMS agencies. Dr. Carmona also served in the U.S. Army Special Forces unit, becoming a combat-decorated Vietnam veteran.

About McKesson Corporation

