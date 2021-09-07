Citi Kicks Off 9th Annual e for education Campaign

Beginning today and through October 29, Citi will donate a percentage of the business proceeds traded electronically across its Markets franchise. In 2020, the e for education campaign raised a record $9.4 million and included 53 events across 9 countries and 13 cities with students, partners, and clients.

Citi has kicked off its 9th annual e for education campaign, an initiative that helps raise awareness and funds for education-focused non-profit organizations who tackle childhood illiteracy and improve access to quality education.

“Providing education to young people across the globe is essential to ensuring shared future prosperity and ending the cycle of poverty,” said Carey Lathrop, Co-Head of Markets. “Citi’s e for education is helping make a difference as we work together with our clients and non-profit partners to inspire hope and help build a better and more equitable future for society’s next generation.”

This year, Citi has expanded the number of non-profits with three additional partners, Asian University for Women, Ditch the Label and Pencils of Promise, bringing the total of non-profit organizations supported by the campaign to 13 which represent Citi’s global footprint and global commitment to improving education in the communities we operate in:

Asian University for Women -- A fully independent, regional institution dedicated to empowering women from the most marginalized communities across Asia through women’s education and leadership development

-- A fully independent, regional institution dedicated to empowering women from the most marginalized communities across Asia through women’s education and leadership development Civic Builders -- Develops public school buildings in historically under-resourced communities

-- Develops public school buildings in historically under-resourced communities Ditch the Label -- A leading youth charity which runs a digital support platform that provides advice and support for young people who are experiencing a wide range of issues including bullying and mental health

-- A leading youth charity which runs a digital support platform that provides advice and support for young people who are experiencing a wide range of issues including bullying and mental health EMpower -- Supports marginalised youth in education in emerging market countries

-- Supports marginalised youth in education in emerging market countries Fallen Patriots -- Educates children who have lost a parent in the US Military

-- Educates children who have lost a parent in the US Military Malala Fund -- Breaks down the barriers preventing more than 130 million girls around the world from going to school

-- Breaks down the barriers preventing more than 130 million girls around the world from going to school Pencils of Promise -- A nonprofit organization whose focus is removing barriers and supporting access to quality education in Laos, Guatemala and Ghana

-- A nonprofit organization whose focus is removing barriers and supporting access to quality education in Laos, Guatemala and Ghana Place2Be -- A children’s mental health charity with over 25 years’ experience providing mental health support for pupils, families and staff in UK schools

-- A children’s mental health charity with over 25 years’ experience providing mental health support for pupils, families and staff in UK schools Reach the World -- Makes the benefits of travel accessible to classrooms through virtual exchange, inspiring youth to become more curious and confident global citizens

-- Makes the benefits of travel accessible to classrooms through virtual exchange, inspiring youth to become more curious and confident global citizens Room to Read -- Creating a world free from illiteracy and gender inequality

-- Creating a world free from illiteracy and gender inequality Teach First -- A charity which provides a range of school leadership programmes to support teachers, leaders and schools facing the biggest challenges, serving the most disadvantaged communities

-- A charity which provides a range of school leadership programmes to support teachers, leaders and schools facing the biggest challenges, serving the most disadvantaged communities Teach For All -- A global network of organisations working to ensure all children have the education, support, and opportunity they need to fulfill their potential

-- A global network of organisations working to ensure all children have the education, support, and opportunity they need to fulfill their potential Uncommon Schools -- Starts and manages K-12 public charter schools that prepare students from low-income backgrounds for college and beyond

“We are excited to announce the addition of three new non-profits to our e for education campaign,” said Itay Tuchman, Global Head of FX. “This initiative has raised over $47M since inception and has helped open the doors of education to young people around the world. We look forward to building on that.”