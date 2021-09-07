AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Lifespot Capital - Reverse IPO with MHP

We initiate coverage of Lifespot Capital (BUY, PT: EUR 3.00). This is NOT based on the legacy business model of LSC (which is irrelevant to the investment case, but on a reverse IPO with Munich Hotel Partners.

LifeSpot Capital AG (Initiation) Travel & Leisure MCap EUR 91m*

BUY PT EUR 3.00 (+51% potential) We initiate coverage with a BUY. A reverse IPO will transform the old LifeSpot into Germany's first listed hotel operator - a once in a lifetime opportunity to benefit from the post Covid-19 bonanza. * after closing of transactions I-VII Read

What’s it all about?

We initiate coverage of Lifespot Capital (LSC) with a BUY rating and a PT of EUR 3.00. This is NOT based on the legacy business model of LSC (which is irrelevant to the investment case, remaining assets are currently being liquidated), but on a reverse IPO with Munich Hotel Partners (MHP). MHP is an independent hotel management and investment platform. Competitive quality is built on a successful track record in the upper upscale market as a franchise partner of the world’s largest hotel group, Marriott International. In this premium segment, brands are reluctant to relinquish control and need a partner they can trust. MHP has skillfully navigated the pandemic and repeatedly demonstrated the ability to quickly develop customized contract structures in takeovers of franchise and lease agreements. The stock market listing will provide MHP with the credibility, visibility and financial firepower to take an active part in the consolidation of the market, both as an operator and co-investor in underperforming or distressed hotel assets. Recently closed transactions provide proof of the enormous growth potential of MHP’s platform. Valuation based on the current portfolio yields an upside of 51%, with potential for further upside from additional transactions.