checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Lifespot Capital - Reverse IPO with MHP

AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Lifespot Capital - Reverse IPO with MHP

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
07.09.2021, 14:30  |  24   |   |   

We initiate coverage of Lifespot Capital (BUY, PT: EUR 3.00). This is NOT based on the legacy business model of LSC (which is irrelevant to the investment case, but on a reverse IPO with Munich Hotel Partners.

 

LifeSpot Capital AG (Initiation)

 

Travel & Leisure

MCap EUR 91m*


BUY

PT EUR 3.00 (+51% potential)

 

We initiate coverage with a BUY. A reverse IPO will transform the old LifeSpot into Germany's first listed hotel operator - a once in a lifetime opportunity to benefit from the post Covid-19 bonanza.

 

* after closing of transactions I-VII

 

Read

 

What’s it all about?

We initiate coverage of Lifespot Capital (LSC) with a BUY rating and a PT of EUR 3.00. This is NOT based on the legacy business model of LSC (which is irrelevant to the investment case, remaining assets are currently being liquidated), but on a reverse IPO with Munich Hotel Partners (MHP). MHP is an independent hotel management and investment platform. Competitive quality is built on a successful track record in the upper upscale market as a franchise partner of the world’s largest hotel group, Marriott International. In this premium segment, brands are reluctant to relinquish control and need a partner they can trust. MHP has skillfully navigated the pandemic and repeatedly demonstrated the ability to quickly develop customized contract structures in takeovers of franchise and lease agreements. The stock market listing will provide MHP with the credibility, visibility and financial firepower to take an active part in the consolidation of the market, both as an operator and co-investor in underperforming or distressed hotel assets. Recently closed transactions provide proof of the enormous growth potential of MHP’s platform. Valuation based on the current portfolio yields an upside of 51%, with potential for further upside from additional transactions.

Lifespot Capital Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Lifespot Capital - Reverse IPO with MHP We initiate coverage of Lifespot Capital (LSC) with a BUY rating and a PT of EUR 3.00. This is NOT based on the legacy business model of LSC (which is irrelevant to the investment case, remaining assets are currently being liquidated), but on a reverse IPO with Munich Hotel Partners (MHP). MHP is an independent hotel management and investment platform. Competitive quality is built on a successful track record in the upper upscale market as a franchise partner of the world’s largest hotel group.

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AlsterResearch AG Update: The Social Chain AG - Triple-digit sales growth
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Lifespot Capital - Reverse IPO with MHP
Titel
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Aixtron SE - Plenty of cash; est./PT up
AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG - Strong rebound in sales
AlsterResearch AG Update: Symrise AG - Accelerated growth in cosmetics segment
AlsterResearch AG Update: FCR Immobilien AG - Bolt-on acquisition
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Shop Apotheke NV - Covid-19 bonanza over yet?
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Traton SE - Speed bumps? Only in the mirror
AlsterResearch AG Update: The Social Chain AG - Triple-digit sales growth
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Lifespot Capital - Reverse IPO with MHP
Titel
AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Anlauf Li-Vermarktung
AlsterResearch AG Update: Varta AG - Strong rebound in H2 expected
AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Ongoing strong growth in Q2
AlsterResearch AG Update: KION Group AG - Change in management; PT and est. up
AlsterResearch AG Update: Multitude SE - Excellent Q2/21 results
AlsterResearch AG Update: Bechtle AG - A lot of positive news flow
AlsterResearch AG Update: Atoss Software AG - Transition hurts current margins
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Aixtron SE - Plenty of cash; est./PT up
AlsterResearch AG Update: HelloFresh SE - Purchased growth – Remains SELL
AlsterResearch AG Update: CompuGroup Medical SE - Strong H1 results; Hold
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Randaktivität in Norwegen vor IPO (1) 
AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Anlauf Li-Vermarktung
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Testläufe der Pilotanlage gestartet, Ingenieurteam ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Ausgestattet mit den Mitteln zur Beschleunigung des ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - “Indispensable player on path to commercialize ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Zuschreibung des Blockbusterpotential
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Kooperation mit Spezialisten für biopharmazeutische ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Multitude SE - Transforming to high quality business
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Zeitnah stehen jetzt Wegmarken der Projektperformance an
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Spin-off and IPO of noncore battery metals ...