Viveve to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE), a medical technology company focused on women's intimate health, today announced that Scott Durbin, chief executive officer, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference, September 13 - 15, 2021. Mr. Durbin will deliver the Viveve corporate presentation and meet with investment community members during the virtual conference.

Presentation Webcast: Monday, September 13, 2021, 7:00 AM ET

The corporate presentation will be webcast on the Investors section of the Viveve website at ir.viveve.com. Interested parties can access an archived version of the presentation on the Company's website for approximately 90 days.

About Viveve

Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on women's intimate health. Viveve is committed to advancing new solutions to improve women's overall well-being and quality of life. The internationally patented Viveve® System incorporates Cryogen-cooled Monopolar Radiofrequency technology to uniformly deliver volumetric heating while gently cooling surface tissue to generate neocollagenesis in a single in-office session. In the United States, the Viveve® System is cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in general surgical procedures for electrocoagulation and hemostasis. International regulatory approvals and clearances have been received for vaginal laxity and/or improvement in sexual function indications in 50 countries.

Viveve continues to advance its clinical development program in Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI). Previously reported FDA approved changes to the U.S. pivotal PURSUIT trial protocol are intended to strengthen the overall study and its potential to achieve its primary efficacy endpoint. Study changes including an increase in the trial's size and more strict patient selection criteria were a result of guidance from Viveve's Clinical Advisory Board upon review of positive results from the Company's SUI feasibility and preclinical studies. Viveve received FDA approval of its IDE application to conduct the multicenter, randomized, double-blinded, sham-controlled PURSUIT trial for improvement of SUI in women in July 2020 and FDA approval of its requested amendments to the IDE protocol as reported on December 10, 2020. Initiation of the trial was reported on January 21, 2021 and subject enrollment is underway. If positive, results from the PURSUIT trial may support a new SUI indication in the U.S.