checkAd

Management change at Mycronic

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 14:29  |  19   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has today appointed Pierre Brorsson as Chief Financial Officer effective October 25, 2021. A Swedish citizen born in 1972 with a MSc in Business Administration from Linköping University, Pierre is currently working in his own company focusing on Acquisitions and Financial Management. He is today engaged as Integration Manager by Atlas Copco for their newly formed Machine Vision Solution division. He was previously Group CFO at Ramirent between 2016 and 2018 and before that held senior positions both as Financial Manager as well as VP Business Development at Atlas Copco.

"I am very pleased to welcome Pierre to Mycronic", says Anders Lindqvist, Mycronic's President and CEO. "Pierre has a solid international industrial background from key financial and business development functions in Atlas Copco and Ramirent. I am convinced he has the right skills, experience and drive to contribute to Mycronic´s further profitable growth in several ways. Pierre will in the management team, in addition to the CFO-scope, assume responsibility for Corporate Development, previously lead by Niklas Edling."

Pierre will replace Torbjörn Wingårdh, who has chosen to pursue a career outside the company in connection with the change in organization. Torbjörn will remain in his current role until October 25 and will stay with Mycronic until March 7, 2022, to ensure a smooth transition.

"I would like to thank Torbjörn for his valuable contribution during his 5 years with Mycronic. He has been an important member of the management team during very successful years", says Anders Lindqvist, Mycronic's President and CEO.
 

For additional information, please contact:
Anders Lindqvist
President and CEO
Tel: +46 8 638 52 00, e-mail: anders.lindqvist@mycronic.com

Sven Chetkovich
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +46 70 558 39 19, e-mail: sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

The information in this press release was published on September 7, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. CEST

About Mycronic
Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mycronic-ab/r/management-change-at-mycronic,c3411058

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10432/3411058/1465178.pdf

PDF




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Management change at Mycronic STOCKHOLM, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mycronic AB (publ) has today appointed Pierre Brorsson as Chief Financial Officer effective October 25, 2021. A Swedish citizen born in 1972 with a MSc in Business Administration from Linköping University, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Metadata Management Tools Market worth $15.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Sasser Family Companies Acquires Singapore-Based Intermodal Tank Container Lessor: Falcon Lease
BabyLONDON, the first Ethereum Reward Token is Pioneering change in the BSC Network with ...
Candid acquires PR and corporate communications agency Coopr
Best-in-Class Companies Earn Enlightened Growth Leadership Recognition from Frost & Sullivan ...
The Frictionless DeFi based Token "BabyGotchi" Aims to Revolutionize the Gaming Industry
Cantargia expands nadunolimab development in non-squamous NSCLC
XCMG Reports CNY 53.2 Billion Revenue in H1 2021, Setting New Highs in Revenue, Net Profit and Cash ...
Flanders Investment & Trade Announces Jump in UK Companies Investing in the Region
Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Size Worth $4.73 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Endo Comments on Non-Infringement Ruling in VASOSTRICT Patent Litigation
Metadata Management Tools Market worth $15.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
5G Empowering the Media Transformation
Matillion Recognized in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools
Playrcart, JustPremium and Vodafone Partner - Enabling Customers to Order Directly within Digital ...
Hemophilia B Market to Climb Swiftly at an 8.9% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], Evaluates ...
Saudi Arabia's Future Minerals Summit to Showcase Mining Investment Potential in ME, Central Asia, ...
JW Therapeutics Announces NMPA Approval of Relmacabtagene Autoleucel Injection in China
Vietnam & Myanmar Crawler Excavator Market - Growth Scenario Post COVID-19 | Arizton
Wealth Management Market to Reach $3.43 trillion, Globally, by 2030 at 10.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Titel
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
The hi Dollar (HI) Lists on UNISWAP
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...