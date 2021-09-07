Insight School of Michigan Ready to Help Students Navigate These Uncertain Times in Education

For most families, the new school year comes with cautious optimism. Many families realized during the pandemic that attending school online is a safe alternative that allows them to focus on their child’s future. According to a recent survey by Stride, Inc. , 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model that blends online and in-person learning. And almost two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online public school after their 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience.

Insight School of Michigan ( ISMI ), a full-time, tuition-free public-school program is ready to kick off the new school year and give students throughout the state a consistent education option designed to help them reach their full potential. ISMI students and teachers will open their laptops to start the 2021-2022 school year today, September 7, 2021.

Staffed by Michigan-certified teachers, ISMI offers a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education. Despite wide-spread evidence of a “COVID slide” of learning loss for students in the U.S. during the pandemic, Stride K12-powered schools like ISMI reported lower learning loss rates than those reported in national studies. And in some cases, students enrolled in Stride K12-powered schools experienced learning gains.

“Last year, we proved our preparedness in navigating our students through the uncertainty of the pandemic in providing a safe and reliable education option,” said ISMI Head of School Teresa M. Boardman. “We plan to do the same in the new school year and cannot wait to watch our students grow and succeed once again!”

Students choose online learning for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment and the flexibility to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while maintaining a focus on academics. ISMI’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

ISMI also offers a variety of credit recovery courses to assist students that need an extra boost in staying on track to graduation.

Insight School of Michigan is still accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more about ISMI and how to enroll, visit mi.insightschools.net or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Insight School of Michigan

Insight School of Michigan (ISMI) is an online public-school program serving students in grades 9-12 across the state of Michigan. ISMI is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ISMI, visit mi.insightschools.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005011/en/