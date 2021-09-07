Michigan Virtual Charter Academy is Ready to Help Students Get Back on Track

For most families, the new school year comes with cautious optimism. Many families realized during the pandemic that attending school online is a safe alternative that allows them to focus on their child’s future. According to a recent survey by Stride, Inc. , 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model that blends online and in-person learning. And almost two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online public school after their 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience.

Michigan Virtual Charter Academy ( MVCA ), a full-time, tuition-free public-school program of the Hazel Park School District, is ready to kick off the new school year with a viable education option designed to help students reach their full potential. MVCA students and teachers will open their laptops to start the 2021-2022 school year today, September 7, 2021.

Authorized by the Hazel Park School District and staffed by Michigan-certified teachers, MVCA offers a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education, career and college. Despite wide-spread evidence of a “COVID slide” of learning loss for students in the U.S. during the pandemic, Stride K12-powered schools like MVCA reported lower learning loss rates than those reported in national studies. And in some cases, students enrolled in Stride K12-powered schools experienced learning gains.

“I am extremely impressed and proud of how our students persevered through the challenges of the pandemic; they never missed a beat,” said MVCA Head of School Randy Rodriquez. “I very excited and eager to launch another year of MVCA student success and achievement!”

Students choose online learning for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment and the flexibility to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while maintaining a focus on academics. MVCA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

Michigan Virtual Charter Academy is still accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more about MVCA and how to enroll, visit mvca.k12.com or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Michigan Virtual Charter Academy

Michigan Virtual Charter Academy (MVCA) is an online public-school program of the Hazel Park School District serving students across the state of Michigan. MVCA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about MVCA, visit mvca.k12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005013/en/