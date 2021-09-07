checkAd

William F. Oplinger, Alcoa’s EVP and CFO, to Participate in Conferences Hosted by Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA), a global leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, announced today that William F. Oplinger, Alcoa’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in two separate investor conferences this month:

  • Credit Suisse 34th Annual Basic Materials Conference:
     Oplinger will participate in a virtual question and answer session on Monday, September 13, beginning at 11:00 a.m. EDT. A real-time audio webcast of this session will be available on the “Investors” section of Alcoa’s website, www.alcoa.com.
  • Morgan Stanley 9th Annual Laguna Conference:
     Oplinger will participate in a virtual question and answer session on Tuesday, September 14, beginning at 8:15 a.m. EDT. A real-time audio webcast of this session will be available on the “Investors” section of www.alcoa.com.

A slide presentation to be used in connection with the conferences and investor meetings will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.alcoa.com beginning at approximately 7:00 a.m. EDT on Friday, September 10.

An audio replay of both conferences will be available after the presentations on the “Investors” section of www.alcoa.com.

About Alcoa Corporation

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, and is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back 135 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since developing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate.

Dissemination of Company Information

Alcoa intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website, www.alcoa.com, as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

These sessions may contain statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “outlook,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “sees,” “should,” “targets,” “will,” “would,” or other words of similar meaning. All statements by Alcoa Corporation that reflect expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Although Alcoa Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that these expectations will be attained and it is possible that actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements is contained in Alcoa Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Alcoa Corporation disclaims any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

