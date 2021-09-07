William F. Oplinger, Alcoa’s EVP and CFO, to Participate in Conferences Hosted by Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley

A slide presentation to be used in connection with the conferences and investor meetings will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.alcoa.com beginning at approximately 7:00 a.m. EDT on Friday, September 10.

An audio replay of both conferences will be available after the presentations on the “Investors” section of www.alcoa.com.

About Alcoa Corporation

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, and is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back 135 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since developing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005114/en/