XPEL Named Official Paint Protection Film (PPF) for Xtreme Xperience Supercar Fleet

Hosted at over 30 of the most iconic racetracks across the United States, Xtreme Xperience allows guests to drive or ride a selection of the world’s top supercars. Since 2012, more than 250,000 people have pushed the supercar of their dreams to the limit with Xtreme Xperience, safely hitting triple-digit speeds and learning the basics of racetrack driving from Xtreme Xperience’s team of professional racing instructors.

XPEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XPEL), a global provider of protective films and coatings, announced today its designation as the Official Paint Protection Film provider for Xtreme Xperience. Xtreme Xperience will exclusively use XPEL’s PPF product on its entire fleet of supercars, muscle cars, and support vehicles, offering premium protection for each car against rocks, rubber, and other track debris present during supercar racetrack events.

“We’re excited to announce this partnership with Xtreme Xperience,” commented Robert Bezner, Vice President, Brand for XPEL. “Their incredible inventory of supercars give thousands of car enthusiasts once in a lifetime experiences, and we’re thrilled they recognize the quality of our product and trust it to keep their fleet protected and looking new.”

ULTIMATE PLUS, XPEL’s flagship paint protection film will cover and protect the full hood, front fenders, front bumper, headlights, side mirrors, and rocker panels on the supercar fleet. The film is constructed from an elastomeric polyurethane and is designed to prevent rock chips and light scratches. It is self-healing, and when exposed to heat, fine scratches and swirl marks will disappear over time. Film for car will be precisely cut from XPEL’s expansive pattern library housed in its Design Access Program.

“As soon as we started talking to XPEL, we knew this was a great fit. They are disruptors in their industry, as we are in ours,” said Christopher Meegan, Xtreme Xperience’s Partnerships Executive. We head to some racetracks that leave our cars battered by rocks, dirt, rubber, and other road debris. XPEL paint protection film will keep the fleet protected and looking new, which is not only important to our patrons, but also reduces necessary restoration work required to maximize re-sale value.”

About XPEL, Inc.

XPEL is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films, and ceramic coatings. With a global footprint, a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support and world-class training. XPEL, Inc. is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol “XPEL”.