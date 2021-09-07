checkAd

ExOne Launches World’s Broadest Portfolio of Industrial- Grade 3D Printed Tooling Solutions

The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, today launches the broadest portfolio of industrial-grade 3D printed tooling available — offering new solutions for plastic injection molding or forming, laying up composites, casting metals, and more.

ExOne today launches X1 Tooling, a new portfolio of 3D printed tooling options for manufacturers looking for fast, affordable and local production of tools for the final production of plastic, composite and metal parts. Here, X1 MetalTool is shown for a plastic injection molding application in front of the X1 25Pro metal 3D printer. (Photo: Business Wire)

Already the global leaders in selling binder jet 3D printers for sand molds and cores for metalcasting applications, ExOne is expanding its tooling portfolio following the previously announced acquisition of assets from Freshmade 3D as well as successful testing of new 3D printed metal tooling options with global manufacturing customers.

New X1 Tooling products will be on display next week at Chicago’s McCormick Place during Rapid + TCT, North America’s largest and most influential additive manufacturing event. ExOne will be located in booth E7613.

“Today’s launch of the X1 Tooling portfolio is the direct result of strong customer demand for tooling options that speed up delivery times and bring tooling closer to the point of final production, wherever that is for them,” said John Hartner, ExOne’s CEO.

“As the COVID pandemic has continued disrupting supply chains, we’ve had more and more manufacturers ask us: ‘Can you 3D print tooling?’ Today, we’d like the market to know that the answer is yes — we can help de-risk your supply chains and make them more sustainable, with less shipping and other forms of waste. Our new tooling portfolio is a grand slam of fast and affordable new tooling options for manufacturers.”

Several customers are now using ExOne’s binder jet 3D printed tooling options, including Sweden-based Celwise AB, which is using X1 MetalTool 316L for an innovative molded fiber application detailed in today’s simultaneous release. Additionally, North American Mold in Auburn Hills, Michigan, has preliminarily proven out X1 MetalTool 420i and 316L for both injection molding and blow molding applications and will serve as an ongoing development partner to ExOne on these applications, with broad commercial readiness expected in the first half of 2022.

