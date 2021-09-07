Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release

The facts are that the Nominating Stockholders voluntarily corrected an unintentional oversight by filing two public communications with the SEC, and submitted to the court a short stipulation acknowledging their continued commitment to comply with the securities laws as a showing of good faith, which they asked the Court to so-order.

A group of long-time stockholders (the “Nominating Stockholders”) of CytoDyn Inc. (“CYDY” or the “Company”) (OTC: CYDY) that has nominated five highly experienced director candidates to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors today responded to a news release issued by CYDY on September 3, 2021 that completely misrepresented a voluntary stipulation filed by the Nominating Stockholders in the litigation initiated by the Company in the United States District Court. This misrepresentation is a blatant attempt to quash shareholders’ ability to vote for an alternate slate of directors.

The Company’s release is just another example of its desperation and attempt to distract shareholders from the Board’s and management’s mismanagement of CYDY. The Nominating Stockholders are confident that the shareholders of CYDY can see past these continued attempts by the Company to create noise and urge them to focus on the very significant issues facing the Company.

It remains highly disturbing that CYDY continues to expend very significant resources to entrench itself and prevent shareholders from voting for an alternative slate of directors. Attempting to twist the continued good faith actions of the Nominating Stockholders in litigation that CYDY itself initiated simply illustrates desperation and fear to allow shareholders to make their rightful choice.

