ImmunityBio Builds Commercial Team with the Appointment of Seasoned Marketing and Reimbursement Executives

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today announced two key executive appointments that bring industry-leading market growth and access experience to the company. Helen Luu will serve as the company’s first Chief Commercial Officer, joining ImmunityBio from her position as CEO of CAR-T developer Cell BT. The company also named Sigrid Schreiner as Senior Vice President of Global Market Access. She joins the company from Stemline Therapeutics (now Menarini Group), a global commercial-stage oncology therapeutics company.

“The timing is right for ImmunityBio to build out our commercial team and we could not have chosen stronger commercial leaders than Helen and Sigrid,” said Richard Adcock, President and CEO, ImmunityBio. “Their combined 35 years of commercial expertise in oncology therapeutics is well aligned with our growth strategy as we advance our Phase 3 trials for bladder and lung cancer and continue to make progress with our various Phase 2 trials. We are excited to have them on our team and value the energy they will inject into this key aspect of the business.”

As Chief Commercial Officer, Luu will take on the vital responsibilities of the company’s global commercial strategy, including the design and execution of expansion into the oncology and urology markets, as well as establishing key external alliances to support the commercial success of ImmunityBio. With more than 16 years of experience in multichannel and specialty biotech operations, Luu thrives in rapidly changing, highly competitive environments and specializes in business development, corporate restructuring, sales optimization, and process improvement to drive corporate revenue.

“I am thrilled to join ImmunityBio at this exciting time as the company approaches the potential global launch of the company’s oncology portfolio,” said Helen. “And I look forward to working with the ImmunityBio leadership team to ensure patients around the world will have access to the company’s innovative therapies.”

Luu joined Cell BT as its first Chief Operating Officer where she was responsible for directing the company’s strategic positioning and operations, as well as expanding the scope of its pipeline. Prior to Cell BT, Luu was the head of business development at Dendreon, the leading innovator of immunotherapy for the treatment of prostate cancer. During her 10-year tenure at Dendreon, she held various commercial leadership roles and responsibilities, including the successful launch of the national urologic oncology hospital sales team to strategically accelerate revenue growth. Luu began her biotech career at Gilead Sciences and was the top sales contributor for three consecutive years.

