checkAd

Carl Daley to Conclude Service on Oak Street Health’s Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 14:30  |  20   |   |   

Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH, or the “Company”), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, announced today that Carl Daley, Senior Vice President of Retail Strategy and Operations of Humana, will retire from Oak Street Health’s Board of Directors effective immediately.

“On behalf of Oak Street Health’s Board of Directors and senior leadership team, I want to thank Carl for his service and dedication to our Company,” said Mike Pykosz, Chief Executive Officer of Oak Street Health. ​“For several years, Carl has offered his expertise and collaboration in support of our mission to rebuild healthcare as it should be, and we are grateful for his efforts. We appreciate Humana’s long-standing relationship with Oak Street Health and look forward to continuing to grow our partnership.”

Carl Daley joined Oak Street Health’s Board of Directors in 2019 when Humana initially invested in the Company. Given the evolution of Oak Street Health since that time, including the Company’s Initial Public Offering in August 2020, Oak Street Health and Humana mutually agreed the two organizations could retain their strategic alignment without a Humana representative on the Company’s Board of Directors. Carl Daley’s retirement from the Board of Directors does not change the relationship between Oak Street Health and Humana.

“Humana is the leader in partnering with value-based primary care organizations, and we appreciate the outstanding care quality and patient experience Oak Street consistently provides for Humana members,” said Alan Wheatley, Retail Segment President of Humana. “While Carl will step down from the Oak Street Health Board of Directors, Humana remains confident in Oak Street Health’s leadership team and strategic direction, and we are committed to working closely together for the benefit of patients.”

To learn more about Oak Street Health’s value-based primary care model, click here.

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 100 centers across 15 states. To learn more about Oak Street Health’s proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com.

Oak Street Health Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Carl Daley to Conclude Service on Oak Street Health’s Board of Directors Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH, or the “Company”), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, announced today that Carl Daley, Senior Vice President of Retail Strategy and Operations of Humana, will retire from Oak Street …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
AKKA: First-Half 2021 Results
Exelixis Statement on the Passing of Two Senior Executives
Median Technologies Announces Outstanding Performance for its iBiopsy Lung Cancer Screening CADx1 ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives U.S. Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Elior Group: Monthly Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Capital on August 31 2021
Final Deadline for Investors with Losses Exceeding $500K to Actively Participate in the Orphazyme ...
Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Claranova’s Share Capital as of August 31, 2021
SEB S.A.: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights – 31.08.2021
SergeFerrari Group: Strong Growth in 2021 Half-year Results
Titel
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Facedrive Provides a Corporate Update
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.09.21Oak Street Health Announces Participation at the 19th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.08.21RENDITE im GESUNDHEITS-SEKTOR: Spektakuläre Entwicklung! Erreicht diese Firma schon über 100 Mio. EBITA im nächsten Jahr?
biotechradar | Kommentare
Anzeige
12.08.21+++ SPEKTAKULÄRES QUARTAL +++: Alle Prognosen übertroffen! Rekordumsatz +484% und Bruttogewinn +615%! Bald die Nr.1 im gesamten Sektor!
biotechradar | Kommentare
Anzeige
09.08.21Oak Street Health Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten