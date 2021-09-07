Campbell Soup Company to Present at the 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference
Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) announced today that Mark Clouse, President and Chief Executive Officer and Mick Beekhuizen, Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat to be webcast live at 11:20 a.m. ET, Thursday, September 9, 2021, during the 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference. The conference will be held virtually.
The company invites interested shareholders, investors, members of the media and consumers to listen to the webcast at investor.campbellsoupcompany.com/events-presentations/. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.
About Campbell Soup Company
For more than 150 years, Campbell (NYSE: CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted Campbell to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, Campbell generated fiscal 2021 net sales of nearly $8.5 billion. Our portfolio includes iconic brands such as Campbell’s, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Snyder’s of Hanover, Swanson and V8. Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the environment. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 as well as the FTSE4Good and Bloomberg Gender-Equality Indices. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo.
