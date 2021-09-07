Campbell Soup Company to Present at the 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) announced today that Mark Clouse, President and Chief Executive Officer and Mick Beekhuizen, Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat to be webcast live at 11:20 a.m. ET, Thursday, September 9, 2021, during the 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference. The conference will be held virtually.

The company invites interested shareholders, investors, members of the media and consumers to listen to the webcast at investor.campbellsoupcompany.com/events-presentations/. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.