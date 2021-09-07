checkAd

mdf commerce successfully delivers fully integrated ecommerce solution to Grafton Apparel

07.09.2021, 14:30   

Omnichannel and ERP connectivity solutions from mdf commerce are improving ecommerce efficiencies and reducing fulfilment delays for Grafton Apparel

MONTREAL, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, is proud to announce the successful integration of solutions to increase overall ecommerce efficiency for Grafton Apparel, a leading men’s specialty apparel retailer in Canada which operates stores through its retail chain major brands Tip Top, George Richards and Mr. Big & Tall. Both Orckestra and k-ecommerce solutions powered by mdf commerce have been leveraged to provide a fully integrated solution.

By integrating an omnichannel order management system, mobile store fulfillment tools and data connectivity capabilities, the mdf commerce ecommerce solutions have allowed Grafton Apparel to streamline the omnichannel customer experience, optimize fulfillment time and increase overall order management throughput. The solution implemented by mdf commerce has been integrated within the Grafton Apparel existing systems.

“We are very pleased with the comprehensive ecommerce solution mdf commerce was able to deliver,” said Jason Tremblay, Director of Operations at Grafton Apparel. “The distributed order management and store fulfillment solution, combined with an integration to our ERP and existing systems, provides us with automated, reliable updates resulting in our fulfilment time optimized by more than 200% and incredible productivity gains that enhance our customers’ online purchasing experience.”

“We are proud to be able to provide integrated ecommerce solutions such as the one we delivered to Grafton Apparel,” declared Catherine Roy, Interim President, ecommerce at mdf commerce. “This is a perfect example of the flexibility of our omnichannel ecommerce solutions and how they meet retailers’ needs to optimise ecommerce investments by providing a simple and easy way to fully integrate with their existing technology.”

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our Strategic Sourcing, Unified Commerce and emarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of approximately 800 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

For further information:

mdf commerce
Catherine Roy
Interim President, ecommerce
Phone: +1 (450) 449-0102, ext. 2005
Email: catherine.roy@mdfcommerce.com

mdf commerce
André Leblanc
Vice President, Marketing and Public Affairs
Phone: +1 (514) 961-0882
Email: andre.leblanc@mdfcommerce.com

 





