AgriFORCE to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company") (NASDAQ: AGRI), an innovative AgTech company focused on developing and acquiring agriculture IP that advances sustainable cultivation and processing for crops across multiple verticals, today announced that Ingo Mueller, Chief Executive Officer of AgriFORCE, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held virtually between September 13-15, 2021.

AgriFORCE’s presentation will be available on-demand to registered attendees via the conference platform beginning Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM Eastern Time.

The webcast can be accessed here and on the investor relations section of AgriFORCE’s website at https://ir.agriforcegs.com/. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community throughout the conference.

About AgriFORCE

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) is an AgTech company focused on developing and acquiring agriculture IP that changes the way plant cultivation and processing is done to provide more sustainable and better quality food, medicine and vaccines, nutraceuticals and plant based products and ingredients. The company has developed a proprietary facility and automated growing system IP for high-value crops focused on improving the way that plants are grown. The Company calls its facility design and automated growing system the “AgriFORCE Grow House.” The Company has designed its AgriFORCE Grow House to produce in virtually any environmental condition and to optimize crop yields to as near their full genetic potential possible, while substantially eliminating the need for the use of pesticides and/or irradiation.

Additional information about the Company is available at: www.agriforcegs.com.

Company Contact:
Ian Pedersen
Tel: (604) 757-0952
Email: ipedersen@agriforcegs.com

Investor Relations:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
David Waldman/Natalya Rudman
Tel: (212) 671-1021
Email: AGRI@crescendo-ir.com

Media Relations:
AHA Creative Strategies Inc.
Ruth Atherley
Tel: (604) 846-8461
Email: ruth@ahacreative.com





