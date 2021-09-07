checkAd

Neuronetics and Zion Healing Announce First Franchise Model for TMS Clinics

Industry-changing partnership will increase patient access to NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health

MALVERN, Pa. and ST. GEORGE, Utah, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, and Zion Healing, Inc., a leading franchisor of Behavioral Health services and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), announced today a new agreement under which Neuronetics will be the exclusive supplier of TMS equipment to Zion Healing, Inc. and its franchisees. Zion Healing, Inc. is one of the first and only companies to offer a scalable model for franchising of Mental and Behavioral Health Clinics.  

“We cannot open clinics fast enough to meet the needs of this growing market,” said Robert Beatty, CEO of Zion Healing, Inc. “The level of support and training that NeuroStar brings to our franchise model goes well beyond any expectation that we have for an industry partner. The Neuronetics team is simply the best in the industry when it comes to supporting our team and our patients.”

NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is a non-invasive, non-drug treatment option that uses transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) to target key areas of the brain that are underactive in people with depression. NeuroStar is the leading TMS treatment for depression in adult patients who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode. NeuroStar has been proven to be safe and effective with over 4 million treatments delivered to 110,000 patients to date.

“The franchise model that Zion Healing is pioneering has the potential to allow countless more people to receive NeuroStar treatment, at a time when the mental health of so many is suffering,” said Keith J. Sullivan, President and CEO of Neuronetics. “Zion Healing’s unique approach to treating mental health issues, as well as their compassionate approach to patient care, are two of the reasons we wanted to enter into this partnership and are excited about its long-term potential.”

To learn more about NeuroStar Advanced Therapy, visit www.neurostar.com. To learn more about Zion Healing, Inc., visit www.zionhealing.com.    

About Neuronetics, Inc.
Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience and the largest TMS company in the industry, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations by designing and developing products that improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions. An FDA-cleared, non-drug, noninvasive treatment for people with depression, Neuronetics’ NeuroStar Advanced Therapy system is today’s leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for major depressive disorder in adults with over four million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is widely researched and backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment option that produces extraordinary results. For safety information and indications for use, visit NeuroStar.com.

About Zion Healing, Inc.

Zion Healing, Inc. sells and grants Franchises to operate treatment centers for Mental Health Disorders for Youth and Adults to be located generally in regional cities in the United States. Each Franchise will do business and operate under the trademarks of Zion Healing and Zion Healing Centers. The Company has operated varying forms and functions of Residential Inpatient Treatment Centers, Outpatient Services, Counseling, and Mental Health Therapies in Utah for over 8 years under the separate companies of The Retreat at Zion and Zion Recovery. For more information, please visit, www.zionhealing.com.

