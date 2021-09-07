checkAd

Daxor Corporation to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference

Oak Ridge, TN, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE:DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces that President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Feldschuh will present at the 23rd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference which is being held virtually from September 13-15, 2021.

Mr. Feldschuh will provide an overview of the company’s latest news and updates on Daxor’s business model, growth strategy, and next generation technology in his presentation which will become available beginning on September 13th at 7:00 AM ET.

Investors can register here: www.hcwevents.com.

Mr. Feldschuh will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

Interested investors can contact Bret Shapiro at COREIR either by calling 1-516-222-2560 or emailing brets@coreir.com.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation (organized as an investment company with fully-owned innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations). We developed and market the BVA-100 (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. The BVA technology enhances hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including heart failure and critical care, by informing treatment strategies, resulting in significantly improved multiple measures of patient outcomes. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:
Bret Shapiro
Sr. Managing Partner, CORE IR
516-222-2560
brets@coreir.com





