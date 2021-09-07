eMagin Corporation to Present at 23rd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on September 13

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, N.Y., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eMagin Corporation (NYSE American: EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays used in military and commercial AR/VR devices, and other near-eye imaging products, today announced it will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021. eMagin's management team will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors on September 15.

Speaker: eMagin CEO Andrew Sculley

Date: Monday, September 13

Time: 7 a.m. ET



To register for the webcast, follow this link: https://journey.ct.events/view/6d6aa375-b82e-49d6-afca-4a129d45f4c3. The event also will be accessible on eMagin’s investor relations events page at: https://www.emagin.com/investors/events. A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days following the event.