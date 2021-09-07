checkAd

eMagin Corporation to Present at 23rd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on September 13

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, N.Y., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eMagin Corporation (NYSE American: EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays used in military and commercial AR/VR devices, and other near-eye imaging products, today announced it will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021. eMagin's management team will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors on September 15.

Speaker: eMagin CEO Andrew Sculley
Date: Monday, September 13
Time: 7 a.m. ET

To register for the webcast, follow this link: https://journey.ct.events/view/6d6aa375-b82e-49d6-afca-4a129d45f4c3. The event also will be accessible on eMagin’s investor relations events page at: https://www.emagin.com/investors/events. A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days following the event.

About eMagin
eMagin is the leader in OLED microdisplay technology, enabling the visualization of digital information and imagery for world-class customers in the military, consumer, medical and industrial markets. The Company invents, engineers and manufactures display technologies of the future and is the only manufacturer of OLED displays in the United States. eMagin's Direct Patterning Technology (dPd) will transform the way the world consumes information. Since 2001, eMagin's microdisplays have been used in AR/VR, aircraft helmets, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, future weapon systems and a variety of other applications. For more information, please visit www.emagin.com.

Contacts

eMagin Corporation
Mark Koch, Chief Financial Officer
845-838-7900
investorrelations@emagin.com

Sharon Merrill Associates, Inc.
Nicholas Manganaro
617-542-5300
eman@investorrelations.com





