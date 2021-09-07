checkAd

AgEagle Launches New Industry Standard for High Performance, High Resolution Multispectral Sensors for Commercial Drone Applications 

State-of-the-Art Sensors to Unlock Extensive Data Analysis Capabilities Vital to Precision Agriculture, Forestry and Conservation

WICHITA, Kan., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry-leading provider of drones, sensors and software, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, MicaSense, Inc. (“MicaSense”), plans to expand its line of sensor solutions with the launch of its next generation of high performance multispectral sensors, providing the best economics, highest resolution and most extensive data analysis capabilities of any multispectral drone sensors offered in the market today.   

Brandon Torres Declet, Chief Executive Officer of AgEagle, stated, “Through its unrelenting commitment to innovation and excellence, MicaSense has earned its reputation as a global leader in the delivery of best-in-class drone sensor solutions designed for optimal spectral and spatial resolution for the precision agriculture industry.  With the upcoming commercial launch of its line of next generation multispectral drone sensor technologies, alongside exciting new RTK (Real-Time Kinemetic) capabilities, we expect that MicaSense will establish entirely new performance standards for data quality, accuracy, repeatability and analytical insight for uses in agriculture, hydrological modeling, forest mapping, surveying, land use, vegetation tracking, species inventory management and biodiversity conservation, among others.” 

According to a March 2021 report published by Fortune Business Insights, the global drone sensors market is projected to reach $2.34 billion by 2028, reflecting a CAGR of 25.08% over its forecasted period of 2020-2028. Multispectral sensors used in precision agriculture capture information that cannot be seen by the human eye, enabling early detection of potentially costly issues like plant disease, water stress, pest infestation, nutrient deficiencies and more.  However, beyond agriculture, drone sensors are proving to be mission critical tools, empowering a broad range of industry verticals with deep data perspective, cost and safety benefits and greater workflow efficiencies.   

