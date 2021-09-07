checkAd

Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. D/B/A Immersive Tech Announces Start of Trading on the CSE

  • Immersive Tech receives final approval for listing from the Canadian Securities Exchange
  • Immersive Tech to start trading under the symbol ‘VRAR’ on September 8, 2021.
  • Immersive Tech is an industry leading Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) entertainment and attractions manufacturer blending amusement park engineering and video game development into the world’s first Immersive Entertainment Platform with the global release of its flagship hyper-immersive multiplayer VR attraction UNCONTAINED.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech (“Immersive Tech” or the “Company”) (CSE:VRAR) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval for listing from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). The common shares of Immersive Tech will commence trading on the CSE under the symbol ‘VRAR’ on September 8, 2021.

“We are thrilled to take our vision to the next stage together with our team, investors and shareholders. With our track record in making amazing experiences and never before-seen innovations in virtual reality entertainment, UNCONTAINED is a big first step for us—but certainly won’t be the last. I look forward to sharing more in the coming weeks,” said Tim Bieber, Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. CEO.

“I am delighted for the entire team at Immersive Tech,” said VST CEO Shafin Diamond Tejani. “This is an opportune time for Immersive to continue its strong growth and also provide value to VST and its shareholders as our latest incubated company to publicly list on the Canadian Securities Exchange.”

The team behind Immersive Tech is a blend of accomplished individuals coming together under the CEO, Tim Bieber (BroadbandTV, CBS Interactive), Director of Franchise Development, Steven Dooner (The VOID, Walt Disney Imagineering, Universal Studios Japan), Adrian Duke, Jeffrey Jang (co-founders of Immersive Tech, BCBusiness Top 30 Under 30s), Vahid Shababi, Shafin Diamond Tejani (Victory Square Technologies), Kevin Williams (Walt Disney Imagineering, Spider Entertainment, LBE Subject-matter Expert), Dan Burgar (VRAR Association Chapter President, Shape Immersive), Lance Priebe (co-founder Club Penguin, Disney Interactive, HyperHippo Entertainment) as well as its Directors Alvin Wang Graylin (HTC China President, Virtual Reality Venture Capital Alliance President) and Cathy Hackl (CEO of Futures Intelligence Group, Metaverse Strategist, & Tech Futurist).

