checkAd

Skyharbour’s Partner Company Azincourt Energy Announces Completion of Radiometric Survey and Updates Plans For The East Preston Uranium Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.09.2021, 14:30  |  56   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyharbour Resources Ltd.’s (TSX-V:SYH) (OTCQB:SYHBF) (Frankfurt:SC1P) (the “Company”) partner company Azincourt Energy (“Azincourt”) is pleased to report the completion of the airborne radiometric survey and provide an update on preparations for the remaining 2021-2022 program at the East Preston uranium project, located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Project Location – Western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/SYH-Patterson-Lake.pdf

The primary target area for the 2021-2022 program continues to be the conductive corridor from the A-Zone through to the G-Zone (Figures 1 and 2). The selection of this trend is based on a compilation of results from the 2018 through 2020 ground-based EM and gravity surveys, property wide VTEM and magnetic surveys, and the 2019 through 2021 drill programs. The 2020 HLEM survey completed in December indicates multiple prospective conductors and structural complexity along the eastern edge of this corridor.

Figure 1: Target corridors at the East Preston Uranium Project
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/nr-20210118-figure1.png

Figure 2: 2021 Drill Target areas at the East Preston Uranium Project
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/nr-20210209-figure1.png

Airborne Radiometric Survey Complete:

Terralogic Exploration Inc. was contracted to facilitate an airborne radiometric survey over the previously unsurveyed southern portion of the property and conduct field investigations of resulting anomalies. Special Project Inc. (SPI) of Calgary, Alberta conducted the survey using a fixed wing aircraft to complete the airborne radiometric survey, which consisted of 2,514 km of survey lines flown at a low minimum altitude and 50 m line spacing to ensure good data collection and a high survey resolution. Preliminary results have been received (Figure 3) and ground-based follow-up of identified anomalies is currently underway.

Figure 3: 2021 Radiometric Survey Coverage at the East Preston Uranium Project
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/20210903-RadiometricSurv ...

An airborne radiometric survey uses a gamma ray scintillometer mounted on an airborne platform to measure and map the natural radiation emitted by the rocks and soil the aircraft is flying over. Gamma radiation occurs from the natural decay of elements such as uranium, thorium, and potassium. Locations that have a higher radiation signature (anomalies) than the normal values for the surrounding area (background) would then be examined by crews on the ground for the potential presence of radioactive bedrock if there is not much glacial till cover, or boulders in the till that could be traced back to a source. Many uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, including the nearby Triple-R deposit, have been found by following trails of radioactive boulders in the glacial till back to their source.

Seite 1 von 4
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Skyharbour’s Partner Company Azincourt Energy Announces Completion of Radiometric Survey and Updates Plans For The East Preston Uranium Project VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Skyharbour Resources Ltd.’s (TSX-V:SYH) (OTCQB:SYHBF) (Frankfurt:SC1P) (the “Company”) partner company Azincourt Energy (“Azincourt”) is pleased to report the completion of the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RCI Banque: 2021 Half-yearly Financial Report has been made available
Bone Therapeutics SA reacts to the press release issued by Hybrigenics
Victory Square Portfolio Company, Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech Announces Start of Trading on the CSE (CSE: VRAR)
Innate Pharma Announces Conference Call and Webcast for First Half 2021 Business Update
The DIAC "Half-Year Financial Report 2021”  has been made available is now available
Icelandair Group hf.: Traffic Data August 2021
Scatec ranked number one in ESG reporting among the 100 largest companies on the Oslo Stock ...
WENDEL: Release of the 2021 half-year consolidated financial statements
ProQR Announces Virtual Presentation at EURETINA 2021
DIAC S.A.: Half-year Financial Report 2021
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer Receives First SEF.WomenAward for CEO of the Year
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:55 UhrCompass Confirms Strike Potential and Depth Extension of Gold Mineralization at Massala West
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrAben Resources Ltd Completes Airborne Magnetic Survey at Pringle North Project in Red Lake, Ontario
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrOsisko Has Repurchased 1.3 Million Shares Through its NCIB Program for C$18.5 Million
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:45 UhrReunion Gold extends the footprint of gold mineralization with multiple high-grade drill intersects at its Oko West Project in Guyana
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:42 UhrMAG Silver Reports Successful Phase 1 Deer Trail Drilling Results
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:40 UhrNew Zone on Wabash Extends Copper Mineralization Footprint by 4 km; 31 Claims Added to Cover New Extensions
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrWesthaven Drills 265 Metres of 0.49 g/t Gold and 118 Metres of 0.71 g/t Gold Near Surface at Shovelnose; Resumes Drilling
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrMarathon Gold Provides Valentine Gold Project Development Update
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrRevival Gold Intersects 6.8 g/t Gold Over 6.0 Meters and 12.6 g/t Gold Over 1.2 Meters Within 2.84 g/t Gold Over 50.0 Meters at Beartrack-Arnett
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrBenjamin Hill Confirms New Mineralization Discovery Sampling Values as High as 20.0 g/t of Au
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten